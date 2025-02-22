Man Utd ‘ready to pay’ striker’s €75m release clause with transfer ’95 percent’ likely

Manchester United are ‘ready to pay’ the €75m release clause in Victor Osimhen’s contract, though while his exit from Napoli is ’95 percent’ assured, United must overcome three hurdles first.

Despite poor early results, Man Utd remain convinced Ruben Amorim is the right man to lead the club forward.

The Portuguese will be given license to conduct a major overhaul of his squad in the summer. Players sales will be necessary to ensure the revamp is far-reaching, though there are no shortage of underperforming stars United are willing to offload.

A new right wing-back is on the agenda, with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda fast emerging as the likeliest signing.

Elsewhere, a new starting striker looks a must given the continued struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The pair – who both started in the 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday – have scored just five league goals between them in 47 appearances this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed on February 17 that Victor Osimhen is a player Man Utd are looking at.

The Napoli frontman is currently on loan at Galatasaray where he’s notched 20 goals in 25 appearances this term. Osimhen previously rose to fame in Naples when firing Napoli to their first league title since 1990 in the 2022/23 campaign.

GiveMeSport have confirmed Osimhen is a wanted man at Old Trafford and can be signed via a €75m /£62.1m release clause in the summer.

And per the latest out of Italy from NapoliMagazine, Man Utd are ‘ready to pay’ that clause.

The report claimed Osimhen will not join Galatasaray outright once the season concludes, though upon returning to Naples, he’s ’95 percent’ likely to be sold in a permanent deal.

But while it all makes encouraging reading for Man Utd, there are three separate hurdles that must be overcome…

Victor Osimhen to Man Utd not straightforward

Firstly, Man Utd are actively working to reduce their chunky wage-bill and Osimhen – who earns in excess of £200,000-a-week – has previously been reluctant to lower his demands.

Indeed, Osimhen came close to joining Chelsea prior to signing with Galatasaray on loan, with that deal falling through in part due to his salary demands.

Secondly, Man Utd have work to do to convince Osimhen they are a club heading in the right direction.

Osimhen is known to favour joining a club who can compete for top honours and play regularly in the Champions League.

Unless United win the Europa League they’re almost certain to miss out on qualification for next year’s UCL via league position.

Finally, Man Utd aren’t the only club NapoliMagazine claimed are willing to trigger the striker’s release clause.

Chelsea and PSG too were listed as rival suitors to United and like the Red Devils, they’re both ready to meet the asking price.

Latest Man Utd news – Goalkeeper says yes / De Ligt disagreement

In other news, goalkeeper Senne Lammens has indicated he’ll say yes to signing for Man Utd if they make a bid.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is on United’s radar, per the Telegraph, as they seek a potential replacement for Altay Bayindir who is unhappy at his lack of opportunities.

Lammens said he “can hardly say no” to joining the Red Devils, though did admit he’s shocked the club are interested in him.

Elsewhere, ESPN claimed Man Utd and the since-departed Dan Ashworth never wanted to sign Matthijs De Ligt.

Their reporter, Mark Ogden, said: “The club didn’t want Matthijs de Ligt. He was a signing that was driven through by [Erik] ten Hag, and despite the fact they felt well-stocked with centre-halves, Ashworth felt that because they’d just given Ten Hag a new contract, they have to show they have faith in him by signing a player he wanted. So you can say that was a weakness on Dan Ashworth’s part.”