Manchester United can expect a response from Leny Yoro before the end of the week over an improved offer to sign him turned the screw on Real Madrid – and reports from France suggest Dan Ashworth will receive the first custard pie of his Old Trafford career.

The Red Devils are entering a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the wheel and ably assisted by a string of new top dogs in authority at Old Trafford. And between British billionaire Ratcliffe, sporting director Ashworth, CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, they will hope to plot a course that steers Manchester United back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

Of course, such a journey will be far from easy and Ratcliffe will know from his first few months at the helm that life will be far from straight forward.

However, Britain’s second wealthiest man has also shown he’s not afraid to make some ruthless decision and his decision not to renew Raphael Varane’s £340,000 a week deal, as well as say goodbye to Anthony Martial at the end of his £250,000 a week deal, shows exactly just how strong a decision-maker he can be.

And while some more big names are expected to leave – sources have told TEAMtalk that offers will be considered for the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – much of the planning at Old Trafford is now focused on potential incomings.

To that end, we understand the club hopes to make a minimum of four and potentially as many as seven big-money captures this summer.

Real Madrid stung as Man Utd make strong new play for Leny Yoro

And while Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is the first of what is expected to be a hugely busy summer, work is very much underway on adding to that in the coming weeks.

Indeed, United are chasing a minimum of one, and more probably two new centre-halves this summer, as well as a new midfielder, a left-back and a right-sided attacker.

They are also chasing another striker to pair up with Zirkzee with a bold new attacking partnership planned.

The chase for central defenders is perhaps most furthest along in terms of their next incoming with talks continuing over a deal to prise Matthijs de Ligt to the club from Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands defender has shown a strong willingness to make the move amid claims he is willing to accept a wages cut and with talks now planned over a fee, likely to be in the region of €50m to €60m (£42m to £50.4m).

And the prospects of adding a second name, in Lille teenager Yoro, should get their final answer this week.

United have already had a €50m offer for the teenager accepted by the French side, who accept they need to sell the 18-year-old with just a year left on his deal.

However, it is widely noted the player has a strong preference instead to join Real Madrid, who are also keen on his services but have so far shown an unwillingness to match United’s offer.

Reports on Monday claimed United have now raised the stakes for Yoro, offering Lille an increased package worth €60m and designed to leave Lille with little choice but to accept their offer and simultaneously leave the European champions facing failure.

Man Utd transfers: Yoro gives Ashworth his answer

At the same time, United’s determination – which is being driven by Ashworth, who sees the teenager as France’s next superstar – is said to have flattered the teenager and caught the player’s eye.

And with a decision promised on the move before the end of the week, trusted French publication L’Equipe now claims to have received word on Yoro’s choice – and unfortunately, it is not good news for the United sporting director.

They claim Yoro will thank United for their interest but will strongly make clear his only wish is to sign for Real Madrid. As a result, he will block any attempts for the club to sell him to Old Trafford and will instead hold out for a move to Bernabeu, with another suitorm in PSG, slotted in as his second choice. (The French giants also have an interest, though are yet to make an official approach for his signing).

Yoro’s choice will leave Lille over a barrel, knowing that the European champions will be free to negotiate a free-transfer switch with the player from January 1 if a deal is not agreed this summer.

Los Blancos have always been confident in landing their man, with president Florentino Perez so far refusing to improve on his initial (rejected) offer, which is thought to be around the €35m (£29.4m) mark.

The news will obviously come as a blow for United, with Ashworth receiving the first custard pie of his reign and forcing the club to re-think their strategy with regards a second defensive recruit.

United remain keen on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but remain some distance apart from Everton’s minimum £70m valuation and with the Red Devils having seen a second offer worth a total of £50m rejected by the Toffees last week.