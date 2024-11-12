Manchester United are reported to be weighing up a surprise transfer approach from Atletico Madrid that could see Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho return to his roots and with Ruben Amorim offered a stylish midfielder as part of a cash-plus-player bid.

The 20-year-old moved to the United academy in a bargain £420,000 switch from the Spanish giants back in October 2020, with the now 20-year-old signing his first pro deal at Old Trafford the following July on his 17th birthday. One of Manchester United‘s most consistent stars this season, Garnacho is on course for his most productive season to date, having already struck seven goals and added four assists from 18 appearances so far.

That impressive form is reported to have seen Atletico accelerate their plans to bring Garnacho back to the Wanda Metropolitano.

And, amid reports from Spain that the winger is not altogether happy at United right now – a situation highlighted by the Argentina international’s muted celebrations of his goal against Leicester on Sunday – the Red Devils have received a cash-plus-player bid from the Spanish giants.

Per Fichajes, that offer submitted to United, ahead of the January window, is worth €40m (£33m, $42.2m), with Atleti midfielder Pablo Barrios also offered in part exchange and as part of the deal.

The midfielder is traditionally an attacking midfielder by trade but has been operating largely in a deeper role under Diego Simeone this season. And while highly rated by the Atleti coach, he is understood to be open to allowing the player to move on.

Per the report, United are understood to be weighing up the offer but want nearer the €60m mark, plus Barrios, before they consider sanctioning the deal.

DON’T MISS ~ Ruben Amorim cleared to make big Man Utd signing as clarity arrives over January transfer budget.

What is Man Utd’s take on Garnacho sale and where does star see himself next?

Despite claims from Fichajes that United are considering the offer, we understand the club currently have 100% no plans to allow the seven-times capped Argentina international to depart – and certainly not in the upcoming January window.

He is the club’s leading scorer so far this season – which although does not say a lot given the loss of form of those around him – does illustrate his growing importance to the Red Devils cause.

Furthermore, the player’s long-term aspirations are understood to be focused on one day signing for Real Madrid and Atletico’s cross-city rivals are the one club that Garnacho would consider leaving Old Trafford for.

In the meantime, United will hope the arrival of Amorim as manager can help rekindle a happier spell for the player, who refused to celebrate his goal against the Foxes on Sunday following recent criticism from some of his own supporters.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is well aware of the player’s current mindset and has told him to ignore the critics and focus on doing what he does best and try and rediscover his love for the game.

“Garnacho scored a banger but didn’t celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost the faith of some fans,” Fernandes told the media following the game. “I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

“I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference-makers. They are the ones who win us games. We want them to score every game but that isn’t going to happen.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Arsenal keeper wanted / huge Kane bid talk

Amorim, meanwhile, is reported to have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein as a would-be replacement in goal for Andre Onana.

The Cameroon star was brought to Old Trafford in a £43.9m move from Inter Milan in summer 2023 and, despite much-improved form, this season, is reported to have been identified by the new manager as a weak link.

Now it’s claimed the Estonian, who has excelled while on loan in LaLiga with Real Valladolid, is one of three new keepers that Amorim has his eye on.

Elsewhere, United are reported to have promised Amorim he can sign a world-class striker to boost his attack – with talk emerging of a £108m bid being readied for Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

It’s claimed the England skipper could return to the Premier League if the Red Devils successfully offload Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since his move from Bologna.

And finally, United have also been given an apparent green light from Chelsea to sign Christopher Nkunku in the January window – if one big condition is met.

IN PROFILE: Who is Pablo Barrios?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Spain’s capital in 2003, Barrios spent six years in the Real Madrid academy before moving to Atletico’s youth system in 2017 for a further five years of development.

During the 2021-22 season, Barrios was heavily involved as Atleti’s under-19s reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League. For example, in one game, he scored a brace and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

For the following campaign, he was promoted to Atleti’s reserve team – but not long later, he would be promoted again to the first team. Indeed, he made his LaLiga debut on October 29, 2022 – just 56 days after his Segunda Division debut for the B team.

Over that winter, the midfielder scored in the second and third rounds of the Copa del Rey and extended his contract, representing his permanent installation into the first team.

After helping Spain’s U23s win the men’s Olympic football tournament in 2024, Barrios was also awarded the number eight shirt by his club, on the back of a season in which he played 35 times in all competitions.

Barrios now has 50 LaLiga appearances to his name, although he is yet to score in the Spanish top tier. That said, he has been playing in a deeper role, though he is a reliable carrier of the ball and not just your typical, Diego Simeone-approved dogged midfielder.

But Barrios is learning plenty from the senior players around him, citing club captain Koke as his “role model both on and off the field.” All he is taking in will equip him for a solid career as a well-rounded midfield talent.