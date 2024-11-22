Man Utd to receive offer for Antony, as Amorim gets ruthless and link-up with ex-Arsenal, Liverpool stars awaits

A European side have ‘determined’ they ‘will make a loan offer’ for Manchester United winger Antony in January, and both the player’s and Ruben Amorim’s stance on the move have been revealed by a report.

Antony has returned measly figures of just 12 goals and five assists in 87 appearances for Man Utd. The Brazilian hasn’t come close to justifying his lofty £86m (add-ons included) price tag so far.

Even Erik ten Hag – the manager who signed Antony – had soured on the winger during the latter stages of his tenure. Indeed, Antony had been restricted to just five appearances this season totalling 155 minutes of action.

And according to a fresh update from Turkish outlet A Spor, new boss Amorim has adopted a similar outlook.

It’s claimed Amorim ‘does not consider’ Antony a key member of his squad. A Spor went on to state Turkish giant Besiktas sense an opportunity to sign a player they first laid their eyes on over the summer.

A loan approach has been approved by Besiktas who hope to make up ground on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the second half of the season through the aid of an impactful January window.

Antony is the player in their sights and encouragingly for Besiktas, it’s claimed he is ‘positive about leaving the team in order to play more.’

If Antony were to join Besiktas a link-up with a handful of familiar faces would await.

Ex-Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista is on the books, as is former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Other Besiktas stars who’ve previously spent time in the Premier League include Arthur Masuaku and Joao Mario (West Ham), Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham) and Milot Rashica (Norwich). Lazio legend Ciro Immobile is also in situ.

Antony loan makes sense, but Besiktas not long-term option

Antony was spotted being trialled at right wing-back during Amorim’s training sessions earlier this week.

The new manager is expected to immediately deploy his favoured 3-4-3 formation. With Marcus Rashford reportedly due to get the nod at striker and Bruno Fernandes taking up one of the spots behind the No 9, only one attacking position remains for the likes of Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony.

Antony is a player TEAMtalk have consistently reported Man Utd are open to offloading if a buyer can be found.

A loan to Besiktas would do little to enhance United’s spending power in January. It’s also improbable Besiktas would commit to the level of option/obligation to buy Man Utd would find acceptable.

Nonetheless, a loan to a club where Antony will play regularly would provide the Brazilian with a chance to rediscover his form and put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

In other news, reports in France claim Man Utd have made contact with PSG over the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani in January.

However, a fresh update from Football Transfers has revealed that while a loan exit has been approved in Paris, Newcastle and West Ham are likelier bets to sign the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, The Sun claim Amorim has been left ‘stunned’ at what he witnessed during his first few training sessions at Carrington.

Per the report, the Portuguese was taken aback by the lack of speed and intensity exhibited by his players in training.

Finally, talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor claims Amorim – who he did his coaching badges alongside – will ‘100 percent’ sell Rashford if the forward doesn’t quickly improve.

“[Amorim’s] come into United to succeed, he’s not come in to just pick players who have been there for a while,” declared Agbonlahor.

“If you’re not at it, some of these players have got six months to the summer window. If you’re not at it you’re gone.”

When asked by talkSPORT co-host Shebahn Aherne if United and Amorim will “cut their losses” on Rashford if improvement isn’t shown, Agbonlahor declared: “100 percent. This summer, if he’s not at it over the next six months, I’m sure Amorim will get rid of him.”

