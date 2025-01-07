Man Utd receive new Antony approach from league leaders, with ‘very complicated’ deal in play

Manchester United have received a second loan approach for Antony – this time from the leaders of a European league – and the chances of a deal being struck have been revealed after the green light was granted.

Antony is among many Man Utd are willing to offload as part of a total squad rebuild. The misfiring winger has failed to justify his £86m (add-ons included) arrival from Ajax two-and-a-half years ago.

Antony’s record for the Red Devils reads 12 goals and five assists in 94 appearances. He featured infrequently for Erik ten Hag earlier this season and the change of manager to Ruben Amorim has not improved his fortunes.

Indeed, Antony is yet to start a single Premier League match this season. Indicating just how far his stock has fallen, the winger has been an unused substitute on 11 occasions in the EPL this term.

Accordingly, Amorim and Man Utd are ready to sever ties with Antony who is courting loan interest in the winter window.

Real Betis have already made an initial move to sign Antony and per both The Sun and Sky Germany, a new approach has been lodged by Olympiacos.

The Greek giant – who currently sit atop their league – have made official contact with Man Utd in the hopes of signing Antony on a six-month loan.

Both The Sun and Sky Germany confirmed Antony has the green light to leave, though a move to Olympiacos is far from straightforward.

Taking to X, Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote: “Olympiacos have asked for a loan deal with Antony. After [The] Sun and confirmed.

“Understand the deal is not fully off but very, very complicated. As reported, Antony can leave Manchester United this transfer window.”

While Plettenberg did not offer insight as to why the deal is “very, very complicated”, one obvious reason is the player’s gigantic salary.

Antony pockets around £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, meaning Olympiacos would need Man Utd to subsidise the vast majority of the player’s wages to make a deal viable.

It’s also questionable as to whether Olympiacos would be viewed as a team financially capable of paying a reasonable option to buy if one were inserted.

Antony likelier to join Real Betis

As mentioned, LaLiga side Real Betis hold confirmed interest in Antony and the club – managed by former Manchester City boss, Manuel Pellegrini – are clearing the deck for Antony’s arrival.

Real Betis have agreed a deal worth €12m for the sale of winger Assane Diao to Serie A side Como.

Reporting on X on Monday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Assane Diao, on his way to Italy as he joins Como from Real Betis for €12m plus sell-on clause.”

Reports in Spain previously stated Real Betis hoped to sell Assane in order to fund arrivals of their own, with Antony specifically named.

Given Antony would only be joining via the loan route, Assane’s imminent sale would allow Real Betis to land the Brazilian and still have scope to make another signing or two.

Developments on Antony’s potential move to Real Betis are expected to ramp up once Assane’s deal has been officially completed.

