Manchester United are desperate to get goalkeeper Andre Onana off the books but may have to settle for another loan after receiving an ‘official offer’ for his services, per reports.

The Cameroonian international signed for Man Utd in a £47.2million deal (including add-ons) back in the summer of 2023, during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge.

Despite impressing for previous club Inter Milan, Onana failed to make his mark at Old Trafford, making numerous costly errors in matches and was ultimately dropped from the starting XI.

The Red Devils worked hard to offload Onana last summer. However, no clubs were willing to take him on a permanent deal, and he was eventually loaned out to Trabzonspor.

The 30-year-old faired much better during his time in Turkey, making 34 appearances for Trabzonspor this season and conceding just 42 goals in the process.

And now, according to Fotomac, as cited by Sport Witness, Trabzonspor have submitted ‘official offers’ to both Onana and Man Utd, as they want to retain him next season.

While Man Utd remain keen to sell him permanently, the report claims the’ formal proposal’ includes a new loan deal and a ‘very attractive economic terms’ to Onana.

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Onana to make ‘final decision’ on summer exit

Man Utd will be keen to recoup at least some of the £47.2m they spent on Onana by selling him, so will likely delay another loan to see if any other suitors come forward.

The report states that Onana is taking time to weigh up his options, so it appears the goalkeeper is in no hurry to decide his next move, either.

Trabzonspor’s president, Ertugrul Dogan, made clear in an interview earlier this month that he wants Onana to stay.

“Onana’s career is already established. We like him. I’ve said this before,” he said.

“He has a certain plan for his career. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s.”

Onana is not in Michael Carrick’s plans, with Senne Lammens now established as Man Utd’s number one.

It will be interesting to see whether any other clubs take a punt on Onana this summer, as INEOS look to recoup some of the club’s losses with a sale as soon as possible.

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