Man Utd receive stunning Leeds enquiry for January transfer as Romano verifies new midfielder link

A decision has already been reached after Leeds United enquired into the signing of a disgruntled Manchester United player, while Fabrizio Romano has verified the Red Devils’ interest in a midfielder whose hopes of moving to Old Trafford might’ve just been cruelly dashed.

Man Utd and Leeds may be bitter rivals, though that’s not stopped the two clubs from doing business before.

Dan James was the last player to transfer directly between the two clubs back in 2021, and according to reports in Italy, Leeds want another Man Utd forward…

Leeds ask for Joshua Zirkzee

According to Il Messaggero, both Leeds and West Ham have actively shown interest in signing Joshua Zirkzee next month.

The Dutch forward is far down the pecking order at Old Trafford and what recent chances he has been given have only come because Benjamin Sesko is out injured with a knee problem. Zirkzee is believed to be open to a mid-season switch to enhance his chances of making the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

Zirkzee is keenly admired in Italy, with his stellar spell at previous club Bologna still fresh in the memory. TEAMtalk has reported on West Ham and Everton’s interest in giving Zirkzee a fresh chance in England before, but the new report has thrown Leeds in the mix too.

An ‘enquiry’ has been made, but so too has a decision on Zirkzee’s part. It’s stated the frontman’s interest has NOT been piqued by a move to Leeds and instead, he has his heart set on joining Roma.

A loan deal is the likeliest outcome if Man Utd do allow Zirkzee to depart for the Italian capital next month, though most likely later in the window when Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have returned from AFCON.

Romano verifies unlucky midfielder links

Man Utd continue to be linked with countless midfielders and a new name entering the frame over the past few days was Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams.

Transfer guru Romano verified United’s interest in Adams on Monday evening, stating on his YouTube channel: “He is one of the names that Manchester United are monitoring. Not the only one, because there are several players in the list of Man Utd.

“There are two kinds of separate lists [at Man Utd]. There are the top, top targets, players like Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton.

“These players are considered top, top targets, but very difficult, very unlikely for January, eventually for the summer.

“For the January window it could be more about opportunities. But Bournemouth want to keep Tyler Adams.

“They believe he is a really important player for them, and so it’s not going to be easy for Man Utd to try and find a solution in terms of pricing and timing with Bournemouth.”

Unfortunately for Adams, the American suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the very early stages of Bournemouth’s clash with Man Utd on Monday night.

If the midfielder is now facing a spell on the sidelines, no move in January will be made.

Midfielders, midfielders and more midfielders…

In other news, sources have informed us Man Utd could move for Conor Gallagher in January.

The Englishman is very much part of the aforementioned B list of midfielders United are looking at, who while not viewed as priorities, are seen as viable market opportunities.

Elsewhere, The Guardian state Man Utd intend to reject any and all bids they receive for Kobbie Mainoo in January.

The homegrown star received a rousing ovation when substituted on versus Bournemouth and an exit would likely prove a deeply unpopular one amongst the fanbase.

Finally, and if you’re not losing the will to live at Man Utd being linked with every midfielder who’s ever kicked a round ball, here’s another one I’m 99.99 percent sure you won’t be aware of.