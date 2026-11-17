Manchester United have been encouraged to sign Chelsea winger Estevao Willian as one of three signings from Premier League rivals.

The Premier League giants have been widely ridiculed for their poor transfer activity in this summer’s window, with the club’s board leaving former boss Michael Carrick short.

This contributed to a dire start to the 2026/27 campaign that led to Carrick’s sacking, with Mauricio Pochettino now brought in as their new manager on a contract until 2029.

Man Utd‘s board reportedly intends to back Pochettino in January, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they could look to sign a centre-back, left-back and a striker in the next transfer window.

But the Red Devils also require upgrades in other positions, with Chelsea winger Estevao mooted as a potential signing even with a big decision made on his future.

And former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre has explained why Estevao would be a “good signing” for Pochettino’s side.

Silvestre told Betarades.gr: “Well, Estevao played against United for Chelsea, and I think he’s shown why he should feature more.

“It looks like he’s going to fight for his place in the team, so I don’t anticipate United making a move for him.

“But he’s a good player for sure. He’s playing for the national team of Brazil, and I like his style. If he were available, he would be a good signing for United.”

Mikael Silvestre tells Manchester United to make two more signings

Silvestre also thinks Man Utd should look to Newcastle United and Leeds United to recruit Lewis Hall and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

When asked why signing Hall would “make sense” for Man Utd, Silvestre replied: “Lewis Hall had an impressive season with Newcastle, and he’s been on the club’s radar for sure.

“The club made an attempt to sign him and other fullbacks, but couldn’t get it done.

“They now have to rely on Luke Shaw, Diego Dalot, on Noussair Mazraoui, and on Patrick Dorgu, who has also been injured for quite some time. So that’s not been helpful either.”

On Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Silvestre continued: “I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a stop-gap.

“I don’t think it’s a long-term. He doesn’t belong in a Manchester United squad. So I don’t know where this is coming from.

“Yes, you need to have a look around for strikers because of the Sesko situation with his injury, and we are short in that department, but I wouldn’t consider Calvert-Lewin as an option.”

However, sources have revealed why Pochettino faces disappointment in those links to bring Calvert-Lewin across the Pennines, with Leeds making their feelings clear on the England striker’s future.