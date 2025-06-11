Manchester United are primed to receive a bittersweet proposal for Antony that contains a fee that will break a record, but also an obvious drawback.

Antony is one of many high profile players Man Utd are aiming to sell in order to free up funds for new arrivals. The Red Devils can sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo without falling foul of PSR regulations. But additions beyond that pair – such as Viktor Gyokeres – hinge on sales.

Antony, just like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, is on the chopping block.

The Brazilian did his confidence and transfer value a world of good during a dazzling loan spell with Real Betis in the second half of the season.

Antony helped Betis qualify for the Europa League and also make the final of the Conference League where they were ultimately out-gunned by Chelsea.

The Spanish side would love nothing more than to re-sign the 25-year-old who became an instant fan favourite at Betis.

And according to the latest from the Daily Mail, Real Betis are prepared to commit to a record-breaking deal.

It’s claimed Betis are ready to pay £35m for Antony, though as part of an option to buy in a season-long loan.

Antony proposal presents conundrum for Man Utd

Recouping £35m for a player who looked lost at Old Trafford would be a fine result for Man Utd.

But as mentioned, the £35m fee would only come at the end of another loan spell, meaning a deal in this guise would do virtually nothing to help Ruben Amorim and his rebuild right here and now.

Furthermore, the Mail stressed the terms of the deal would contain an option and not an obligation. As such, Real Betis would not be locked into paying the £35m in the summer of 2026.

Whether Man Utd will be receptive to Betis’ incoming bid remains to be seen. But what is clear is Betis are smitten with Antony and at £35m, a permanent transfer would obliterate the club’s transfer record.

Many might be surprised to learn Real Betis actually broke the world transfer record all the way back in 1998.

The Spanish side paid roughly €30m to sign Brazil international Denilson. Fast forward 27 years and that transfer remains Betis’ all-time most expensive deal.

At £35m / €41.3m, a permanent swoop for Antony in the summer of 2026 following another loan would set a new benchmark.

If Man Utd do insist it’s permanent transfer or nothing, Liverpool’s impending move for Florian Wirtz might actually work in their favour.

Bayer Leverkusen – who have accepted Liverpool’s €150m / £126.4m bid for the German superstar – hold interest in signing Antony.

Clearly, the types of sums Man Utd will demand for Antony will not pose a problem for Leverkusen once Wirtz departs.

Leverkusen’s new manager is Erik ten Hag who has signed Antony twice before (at Man Utd and Ajax).

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Antony at Real Betis

➡️ January 25: Antony signs for Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

➡️ February 2: Antony makes his debut for Real Betis and is named player of the match in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club

➡️ February 9: After scoring his first goal for Real Betis against Celta de Vigo, Antony earns the player of the match award for a second successive game

➡️ February 13: Antony inspires Real Betis to a Conference League win over Gent with a goal from outside the box

➡️ February 16: Antony gets a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

➡️ February 19: Antony is nominated for the player of the month award in LaLiga

➡️ February 23: Towards the end of a game in which he got an assist against Getafe, Antony receives the first red card of his Real Betis spell – but it is rescinded on appeal three days later

➡️ March 1: Antony completes all 90 minutes of Real Betis’ win over Real Madrid – their first in five years

➡️ March 13: Real Betis beat Vitoria de Guimaraes to reach the Conference League quarter-finals, with Antony getting a goal and assist in the second leg

➡️ April 21: Antony scores his first LaLiga goal in over two months in a win over Girona

➡️ May 4: Antony scores the winning goal for Betis in added time away at Espanyol

➡️ May 8: A week after scoring in the first leg, Antony gets a goal and assist in the second leg of the Conference League semi-final against Fiorentina to send Betis into a final against Chelsea

➡️ May 23: Antony scores on the last day of the LaLiga season as Betis finish 6th.

➡️ May 28: Antony starts in the Conference League final as Betis lose to Chelsea. It marks the end of his loan spell, leaving him with 26 appearances, nine goals and five assists.