Record-breaking Cole Palmer transfer to Man Utd ON as ridiculous offer launched

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United

Chelsea fear Cole Palmer’s head has already been turned regarding a £150m transfer to Manchester United, while the Red Devils have received a ridiculous offer for Marcus Rashford and there’s much needed clarity on links with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Palmer to Man Utd

It’s no secret Cole Palmer is a boyhood Man Utd fan, and after sources confirmed the Red Devils hold genuine interest in signing the playmaker in the upcoming summer window, a fresh update claims the Chelsea ace’s head might already be turned.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news of Man Utd sizing up Palmer in a record-smashing £150m transfer back in January.

Palmer was born and raised in Manchester and is a lifelong United fan. Furthermore, we were informed Palmer ‘holds genuine interest in a return to the north-west of England’.

Now, a fresh update from SportsBoom claims Chelsea’s ailing season could result in a crippling ‘exodus’ this summer, and the headline0grabbing name who could move is of course, Palmer.

The Blues may fail to qualify for the Champions League, and there’s already rampant speculation Enzo Fernandez wants out.

Palmer too could depart, and the report claimed there are already internal concerns at Stamford Bridge that Palmer’s head ‘may have already been turned’…

FULL STORY: Man Utd ‘dream target’ is £150m Cole Palmer and his ‘head may have already been turned’

Ridiculous new Rashford offer

Elsewhere, Barcelona have tabled a new bid for Marcus Rashford that should only be met with one response by Man Utd.

Rashford is on loan at Barca and the terms of the agreement contain an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

Barcelona do want to sign Rashford outright and the winger has already agreed personal terms in principle. However, Barcelona don’t want to simply activate their option to buy.

Instead, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has revealed Barca have tabled a new offer to take Rashford on loan for the 2026/27 season. Once the second loan concludes, Barcelona would then sign Rashford to a permanent deal.

The obvious downside from Man Utd’s perspective is the funds they’d receive for a player who has no future at Old Trafford would be delayed in arriving.

As such, Man Utd would be wise to brush off Barcelona’s new loan offer, and according to Jacobs, the expectation is Man Utd will hold firm and continue to point to the €30m option.

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Guimaraes, Tonali transfer truths

Claims Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes have been debunked, though Magpies fans should start fearing the worst regarding Sandro Tonali.

Reports over the past 24 hours claimed Man Utd were progressing towards an agreement to snatch Guimaraes, though TEAMtalk can confirm the story is fake news.

Sources informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that no such talks have taken place, either between Man Utd and Newcastle or between Man Utd and Guimaraes.

What’s more, Newcastle fully intend to give the Brazilian a record-breaking new contract.

The news on Tonali is far less positive from a Newcastle fan’s perspective, however.

The Italian’s camp are working away behind the scenes to secure a blockbuster summer switch and Man Utd and Manchester City have both positioned themselves as co-favourites to seal a deal.

Regarding cost, Newcastle will only begrudgingly cash in if offers of around £100m are received…

READ MORE: Newcastle sweating as Sandro Tonali camp push for summer exit as Man Utd, Man City lead chase