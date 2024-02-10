Man Utd on red alert as Bayern Munich plot raid for Ratcliffe target as part of bargain deal

Manchester United will be on red alert as one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s targets is now being eyed up by Bayern Munich according to the latest reports.

The Red Devils will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag will be desperate to bolster his squad in several areas.

It’s no secret that Man Utd have held a long-standing interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot who is out of contract in the summer.

Indeed, Ratcliffe himself is keen to sign the French midfielder in the summer. Given Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have struggled to pull up many trees in their new surroundings, a midfield overhaul could be on the cards.

Man Utd have tried and failed to land Rabiot’s signature before and it seems like they could face some stiff competition for him this summer.

According to Christian Falk, Rabiot is now a target for Bayern Munich. The German champions are in the market for a new midfielder and Rabiot would be a cost-effective option given he is out of contract in a few months time.

Juventus have been in renewal talks with the French midfielder since October, although they have been unable to come to an agreement as of yet.

Along with Rabiot, Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Ratcliffe will no doubt be monitoring the situation with Bayern Munich closely, although he could be forced to move on to alternative targets.

Bayern Munich would be hard to turn down

While the lure of Old Trafford cannot be ignored, Bayern Munich probably have more of a pull right now. The German champions will almost certainly be in the Champions League next season, whereas the same can’t be said for Man Utd.

Ten Hag’s side currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League and they are eight points adrift of the top four as things stand.

If Bayern Munich are able to offer an attractive contract to Rabiot then the Red Devils could be forced to look into alternative options.

Signing a midfielder or two will likely be high up on the agenda for Man Utd this summer. The club seems reluctant to trigger Amrabat’s permanent move and there are question marks over Casemiro’s long-term future.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is an alternative option who continues to garner interest, although the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly gunning for his signature too.

Ten Hag will no doubt carefully consider his options over the next few months as Man Utd sound out their summer targets.

