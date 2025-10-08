Man Utd on red alert for shock Jobe Bellingham coup as Dortmund crisis explained

In the shadow of his brother Jude’s glittering legacy, Jobe Bellingham’s Bundesliga adventure with Borussia Dortmund is turning into a tale of unmet expectations.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who arrived at Signal Iduna Park in a club-record €30.5 million deal from Sunderland just four months ago, is grappling with a frustratingly slow integration into Niko Kovač’s high-flying squad.

Despite high hopes and a five-year contract until 2030, Jobe Bellingham has yet to ignite, logging only 167 Bundesliga minutes across six appearances – all as a substitute – and failing to register a single goal or assist.

Signed amid fanfare following his pivotal role in Sunderland’s 2024-25 Premier League promotion, Bellingham was earmarked as a long-term midfield anchor in Kovač’s 3-4-2-1 system. Early cameos during the FIFA Club World Cup hinted at promise, but reality has been harsher.

He started Dortmund’s opening two league games – both ending in draws – but was hooked early in each, disconnected from the attack and overly conservative in possession.

Since then, he’s been relegated to the bench, emerging only amid injuries to established stars like Felix Nmecha or Marcel Sabitzer.

Dortmund’s unbeaten run that stretches back over six months under Kovač has left little room for experimentation, with the team boasting the Bundesliga’s best scoring rate from open play.

This bench-warming stint has sparked internal tensions, particularly involving Bellingham’s father, Mark, a former professional who has long guided his sons’ careers.

Sources close to the club reveal heated exchanges with Kovač, who views the youngster’s adaptation as an ongoing ‘process’ amid a competitive midfield pecking order.

Mark’s frustration echoes the protective instincts that saw Jobe opt for his first name on his Sunderland shirt to carve his own path away from Jude’s shadow.

Now, with the 2026 World Cup looming, Jobe is desperate for consistent minutes to force his way into England’s senior squad, a goal that feels increasingly distant in Dortmund’s rotation.

Murmurs of discontent have escalated into concrete action. Some sources indicate Bellingham is weighing up his options, including a potential loan or transfer push as early as January, despite his recent arrival.

Man Utd monitoring Jobe Bellingham situation closely

Clubs like Manchester United and Crystal Palace, who showed interest last summer, are still monitoring closely, drawn by his physicality and technical gifts.

Dortmund have initiated internal discussions on his development, but no resolution is imminent, with time running out to impress Thomas Tuchel.

For a player who turned down RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt to follow Jude’s footsteps, this represents a stark reality check.

Bellingham’s talent is undeniable – his maturity and intelligence shone at Sunderland – but Dortmund’s patience may be tested if he doesn’t break through soon.

As January approaches, the younger Bellingham faces a pivotal crossroads: persist in the Yellow Wall or seek pastures new to fulfil his international ambition.

Latest Man Utd news – Fuming star wants out and more…

🔴⚫️ Fuming Man Utd signing ‘wants out’ with DOUBLE January exit now expected

🔴⚫️ Ambitious club inform Man Utd star they want to sign him in 2026; personal terms won’t be an issue

🔴⚫️ Man Utd get ‘serious’ for spectacular free agent signing after partial agreement struck