Man Utd red-faced after Barcelona powerplay in new talks to sign Rashford outright

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford outright, though fresh talks with Manchester United have centred on a deal they won’t like and the forward’s stance on the move puts the Red Devils in a corner.

Rashford secured his dream move last summer when joining Barcelona on a season-long loan. The terms of the agreement contain an option to buy worth €30m.

Rashford has shone in Spain, notching 18 goal contributions (seven goals, 11 assists) in 27 appearances so far.

The 28-year-old would love nothing more than to join Barcelona in a permanent deal at season’s end. Thankfully for Rashford, Barca do want and intend to sign him outright.

However, a fresh update from talkSPORT and reporter Ben Jacobs will not make great reading for Man Utd and their money men.

It’s revealed Barcelona have held official club-to-club talks this month with Man Utd regarding Rashford’s permanent transfer in the summer. However, those talks have NOT centred on simply taking up the €30m option to buy.

Instead, Barca want to secure a brand new deal with Man Utd for a fee BELOW that price point. Failing that, Hansi Flick’s cash-strapped side hope to agree another loan deal that this time, contains a conditional obligation to buy instead of an option.

None of this is good news for Man Utd for two reasons.

Firstly, as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as pure profit on the books and greatly enhance their spending power.

For homegrown players in particular it’s crucial for clubs to maximise the sale price.

Secondly, TEAMtalk were informed back in December that Rashford has no intention of playing for Man Utd again. That stance will not change now Ruben Amorim has departed.

Furthermore, Rashford has made it clear behind the scenes that the only club he wants to join is Barcelona.

If Man Utd and Barca can’t find common ground in negotiations, Rashford is fully prepared to bide his time in England by playing for United’s reserves until such time as Man Utd cave in and accept a sale to Barcelona at a reduced rate.

In other words, Rashford’s stance on where he wants to play strengthens Barcelona’s position and weakens Man Utd’s.

As such, all eyes are now on Man Utd’s negotiating team and whether they can convince Barcelona to suck it up and pay the €30m they pre-agreed last summer.

