Leeds United and Sunderland explored moves for Senne Lammens this summer, and a report has revealed why both clubs chose to sidestep the stopper who went on to join Manchester United.

Many Premier League sides moved for new goalkeepers this summer, with the headline-grabbing move coming at Manchester City. Gianluigi Donnarumma has replaced Ederson who joined Fenerbahce, while Man Utd, Leeds and Sunderland – to name just three more – all signed new stoppers too.

The Red Devils narrowed their search down to Emiliano Martinez and Senne Lammens.

Ultimately, Man Utd chose Lammens and after agreeing a €21m plus €4m in add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp, it was he who arrived to leave Martinez stranded at Villa Park.

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Lammens could so easily have wound up at Leeds or Sunderland earlier in the window.

Citing new information coming out of Lammens’ native Belgium, it’s been revealed the newly-promoted pair ‘enquired – but quickly dropped out when they heard the hefty asking price.’

Man Utd initially sought to sign Lammens for around €20m (€17m plus €3m in add-ons). But as mentioned, Antwerp held out for €25m and in the end, Man Utd stumped up the cash.

After swerving Lammens, Leeds would go on to sign Lucas Perri (Lyon – £15.6m), and Sunderland would land Robin Roefs (Nijmegen – £11.5m). Both of those deals were made for less than the price Man Utd paid for Lammens.

The Mail claimed Leeds and Sunderland harboured ‘doubts about [Lammens’] suitability for English football.’

Accordingly, the cost of doing business was deemed too high and too risky, though Man Utd took a different view.

The fact Man Utd have signed a player two newly-promoted teams avoided is far from a ringing endorsement for the Red Devils’ business.

Will Lammens start / Concern already highlighted

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have done little to suggest they’re worthy of starting between the sticks this season.

Bayindir was at fault for Arsenal’s winner on the opening weekend. The less said about Onana’s display against Grimsby Town the better.

Per The Athletic, Lammens will compete with Onana for the starting role, meaning Bayindir has been bumped down to third choice, irrespective of who wins the selection battle. Tom Heaton is in reserve as option four.

Many Man Utd fans will hope Lammens beats Onana to the starting spot after two-plus years of error-strewn displays from the latter.

But according to Rio Ferdinand, Lammens’ lack of experience – he has just one full season of Belgian top flight football under his belt – is a concern.

When speaking on his YouTube channel, the United legend revealed he’d been briefed by Thibaut Courtois on what type of player Lammens is and what United are getting.

Courtois – a fellow countryman of Lammens – delivered a positive assessment, though did highlight his lack of experience as a concern.

“That voice note was Thibaut Courtois, by the way, just letting me know about Lammens because he’s a Belgian player,” said Ferdinand.

“So he was just giving me the heads up as to what he’s like. He said he’s a huge talent, obviously not experienced yet, but he said he thinks his style will be suited to the Premier League big as well.

“That recommendation from probably one of the best three goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois, I’m taking that.”

Ferdinand went on to add: “I keep seeing people talking about their talent and whatnot, but the problem is, can Man United afford to wait for talent to develop at this point in time?”

After a brief interjection from his co-host, Ferdinand answered his own question when declaring “no” [Man Utd cannot afford to wait for Lammens to develop].

The lack of experience is something that will certainly trouble another Man Utd icon, Gary Neville.

Neville has repeatedly claimed playing the goalkeeper position for Man Utd is the toughest and most scrutinised job in English football.

Neville has consistently called for Man Utd to sign a goalkeeper with huge character and personality, such as World Cup winner Martinez.

Ultimately, United chose to go with the much younger Lammens and a separate update from The Athletic also highlighted the player’s lack of experience as a ‘gamble.’

