Jonathan Tah could soon be out of reach for Manchester United

Manchester United could lose out on the opportunity to sign Jonathan Tah, as Bayern Munich are pushing hard to land the German defender on a free transfer and with sources revealing the player’s major condition before deciding his next move.

Bayern are moving quickly to secure Tah ahead of other top clubs. The German champions are preparing a contract offer for the defender who will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent – three years with an option for a fourth.

Talks are ongoing, but Bayern want to accelerate the process and anticipate the competition.

For Tah, who turns 29 this year, the next contract could be the last major one of his career, and he wants to make the most of it, both financially and in terms of sporting ambition and wants to decide between the various options without rushing.

While Bayern are stepping up their efforts, Barcelona have slowed down their pursuit. The Spanish club no longer see Tah as a priority and may focus on other defensive targets.

Real Madrid remain in the race, though less aggressively, and United have made early contact as they look to reinforce their back line this summer.

Champions League appeals to Tah

Despite interest from abroad, Tah is not against staying in Germany. The idea of joining Bayern and competing at the top level in the Champions League is very appealing to him.

Indeed, the German international has spent his entire career in his home country, but has just three trophies to his name – at serial winners Bayern, the amount of accolades could rise.

Champions League would only be on offer at United if they win the Europa League, a competition they are in the semi-finals of.

No final decision has been made by Tah, but Bayern’s interest is now strong and serious.

Man Utd round-up: Old Trafford intrigues Mbeumo

United have had their eyes on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a while, and TEAMtalk is aware he is intrigued by a move to Old Trafford.

However, Newcastle are the leading name in pursuit of him at the moment.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has brushed off speculation over a move to United, as he’s got “far more important things” on the mind, like potential promotion with the Black Cats.

And while Tah might be a difficult player to land, United are keen on signing his team-mate, striker Patrik Schick.

