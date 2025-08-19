Man Utd refuse to sell in-demand star, but cruel injury sparks plan B transfer

Manchester United have no intention of selling Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli despite Antonio Conte’s ‘request’, and reports have detailed the latest on Rasmus Hojlund filling the gap instead.

Napoli have suffered a cruel blow ahead of the new campaign, with star striker, Romelu Lukaku, sidelined with a serious thigh injury.

Lukaku is expected to miss a minimum of three months and Napoli are actively exploring the striker market for a replacement.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Napoli boss, Antonio Conte, had determined Joshua Zirkzee of Man Utd was his perfect target.

Indeed, it was claimed Conte had personally ‘requested’ his side make a move for the Dutchman.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd and Ruben Amorim have no intention of selling Zirkzee.

“Manchester United consider Joshua Zirkzee not for sale this summer,” insisted Romano. “Decision made by the board and Ruben Amorim months ago, never in talks with any Italian club.”

With the Zirkzee route closed, Napoli have wasted no time in shifting their focus to Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd want rid of the misfiring Dane in the remaining weeks of the window. Hojlund initially resisted an exit, but as time has worn on and as it became clearer and clearer his race is run at Old Trafford, he’s gradually warmed to the idea of leaving.

AC Milan have lodged a loan approach and talks have centred on a loan fee of €6m plus an option to buy in the €40m-€45m range.

But according to both Romano and Ben Jacobs, Napoli are now a genuine contender to snap Hojlund up following Lukaku’s injury.

“Napoli had direct contact with Man United today following Romelu Lukaku’s injury as he’ll be out more than 3 months,” wrote Romano on X. “Napoli asked for loan deal conditions for Rasmus Hojlund.”

Jacobs subsequently added: “Napoli are considering a move for Rasmus Hojlund in light of Romelu Lukaku’s injury.

“Manchester United want Hojlund to depart. £40m asking price, but Man Utd could yet entertain a loan under the right conditions despite the preference to sell.”

Man Utd not short of options if Hojlund goes

Man Utd’s willingness to sell Hojlund comes on the back of signing Benjamin Sesko.

Once up to speed, it’s the Slovenian who’ll lead the line at Old Trafford, with Zirkzee the chief back-up.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both moonlighted as central strikers at times with previous clubs Brentford and Wolves, respectively. Man Utd also have rising youngster Chido Obi on the books.

As such, and with United’s fixture list sparser than usual without a European campaign, Hojlund can go.

