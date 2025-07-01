Man Utd REFUSE to sign £70m striker despite deal being ‘offered’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign a clinical striker who previously lit up the Premier League despite being offered a deal, while another club have quickly swept in and secured an agreement.

Man Utd are determined to overhaul their attacking ranks and the first piece of the puzzle is Matheus Cunha. If a club-to-club agreement with Brentford can be ironed out, Bryan Mbeumo will be next.

Mbeumo has told all the relevant parties he only wishes to sign for Man Utd if leaving Brentford this summer.

United have lodged two bids thus far, with the second worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons. A third bid is anticipated.

Cunha and Mbeumo will line up in the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. If Amorim and United get their way, a new No 9 will spearhead a completely new-look front three.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United had the opportunity to complete their revamp by signing Jhon Duran.

However, in what may come as a major shock to some, United have rejected the chance to sign the 21-year-old Al Nassr star who has quickly soured on life in Saudi Arabia.

“Man Utd were offered the possibility to sign Jhon Duran from Al Nassr on an initial loan deal, covering his salary,” explained Romano on his YouTube channel.

“But Man Utd decided to turn down that possibility to focus on different targets.”

One reason why United have turned their nose up at Duran is speculated to be his high salary. Duran earns £330,000-a-week at Al-Nassr who had demanded the buying club cover his full salary during the initial loan period.

Jhon Duran agrees different transfer

Duran lit up English football during a brief stint with Aston Villa. In his final half-season for the club, Duran remarkably scored 12 goals in just 1,046 minutes of action.

That equated to a goal every 87 minutes, essentially a goal per game, and many of his strikes were of the highest quality.

Al Nassr swooped in the January window and secured Duran’s signing to the tune of £70m (add-ons included).

However, Duran is already hankering for a return to European football and Man Utd snubbing the opportunity to sign the frontman opened the door for Fenerbahce.

Taking to X late on Monday night, Romano gave Duran to Fenerbahce his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

“Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce, here we go! Agreement in place between all parties involved,” wrote Romano.

“Al Nassr let Duran leave on initial loan with full salary covered until June 2026. Duran has accepted Fener proposal after director Devin Ozek travelled to Colombia.”

