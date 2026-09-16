Manchester United see Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, inset, as a dream successor to Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made fresh contact with Jarrad Branthwaite’s camp as they step up their long-standing interest in the Everton star, TEAMtalk can reveal, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also tracking the defender.

United have retained an interest in Branthwaite since making two bids for the centre-back in 2024, with communication between the player’s camp and the Old Trafford club understood to have remained constant.

We understand that fresh contact has now taken place as United continue to monitor Branthwaite’s situation at Everton, with the club also looking at their longer-term options at centre-back.

United are planning for life after Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, with changes to their central defensive options potentially coming as early as 2027. That longer-term planning has kept Branthwaite firmly on their radar, given his age, profile and experience in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has finally begun to put his injury problems behind him and has started the season in fine style for the Toffees, underlining why he remains so highly regarded by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Everton, however, have little desire to part company with their star defender, who we understand they now rate in the £80m (€93m, $108m) bracket.

The Merseyside club tied Branthwaite down to a new long-term contract last summer, which runs until 2030, and remain aware of the interest building around him.

Their stance has been clear: they do not want to sell unless their position changes significantly.

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Branthwaite could make England return as Man Utd plot move

Branthwaite’s impressive form has also put him back into the England picture.

Sources have confirmed that members of Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff have been assessing the Everton defender, with Branthwaite now in contention for a call-up for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures.

His return to fitness and consistent performances have strengthened his case, having previously seen his progress disrupted by injury issues.

An England return would only add to the attention surrounding the defender and could further increase his profile ahead of the next transfer window.

While United remain keen, we can reveal that Man City are also keeping close tabs on Branthwaite. City’s interest adds another significant dimension to the situation, with Enzo Maresca’s side understood to be monitoring the defender’s progress.

There is also growing interest from Spain. We understand that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have checked on Branthwaite this season as they assess the market for defensive reinforcements.

That leaves Everton facing the prospect of increasing competition for one of their most valuable assets, even though there is currently no indication that they are actively looking to sell.

Everton’s position is strengthened by the long-term contract Branthwaite signed last summer, meaning the club are under no immediate pressure to cash in.

However, questions have been raised over whether their stance could ultimately be tested by a sufficiently substantial offer.

Everton’s decision to sell star forward Iliman Ndiaye, despite the Senegal international still having several years remaining on his contract, has created some question marks over the club’s wider transfer strategy and whether their resolve could eventually be tested when it comes to Branthwaite.

For now, though, Everton remain determined to keep hold of the defender.

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