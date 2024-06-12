Erik ten Hag may get the last laugh after Manchester United revived the signing of an ‘ideal’ player who had good reason to reject the Red Devils one year ago, according to reports.

It took far longer than anyone anticipated, though the result of Man Utd’s internal review on whether to stick or twist with Ten Hag arrived late on Tuesday night. Despite sounding out six other managers, Man Utd ultimately elected to put their faith in their Dutch boss.

Talks with Ten Hag and his camp over a new two-year extension that will tie his future to Old Trafford until 2027 have since taken place and quickly advanced.

With Ten Hag’s future no longer the elephant in the room, Man Utd can finally get down to business in the transfer market which opens for English clubs on Friday.

A new centre-half is wanted, while an addition in midfield will be sought if Casemiro is axed. The declining Brazilian is courting strong interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

Elsewhere, a new striker to replace Anthony Martial and compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting role is on the agenda.

However, today’s update somewhat surprisingly regards the goalkeeping position.

United have three frontline stoppers on their books at present – Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Heaton, 38, is out of contract at the end of June, though United have offered the veteran an extension.

Nonetheless, Man Utd are seemingly looking to the future amid claims they’re reviving their pursuit of Japan international Zion Suzuki.

Why Zion Suzuki rejected Man Utd last summer

The Red Devils chased the 6ft 3in stopper last summer and put a £5m bid into his club at the time – Urawa Red Diamonds.

However, Suzuki is understood to have personally rejected the opportunity to sign with Man Utd for a very specific reason.

Suzuki held ambitions of representing Japan at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In order to do so and to cement his place as the likely starter, he believed regular game-time in the 2023/24 season was a must. Moving to Man Utd and warming the bench behind Onana would not have served his hopes well.

Suzuki would go on to join Belgian side Sint-Truiden in a loan agreement that contained an option to buy.

The decision on Suzuki’s end proved a wise one, with the 21-year-old quickly becoming the No 1 starter and thriving in Belgium.

Sint-Truiden chose to activate Suzuki’s option to buy (worth around £4m) back in February, such was the impression Suzuki had made.

But fast forward to the present day and reports in Japan claim Man Utd are prepared to revive their interest and sign Suzuki at the second time of asking.

Revived move can succeed

The reignited move stands a far higher chance of succeeding this time around, not least because Sint-Truiden are open to the idea of making an instant profit on the player.

Furthermore, Suzuki is a shoo-in to start for Japan at the upcoming Olympics, meaning a move to Man Utd this summer won’t shatter that dream like it would have done 12 months ago.

There is a complication for United given Italian side Genoa are also interested in signing the goalkeeper.

Furthermore, Suzuki would stand a better chance of becoming the regular starter at Genoa than he would if battling Onana at Man Utd.

Nonetheless, Man Utd reportedly view Suzuki as an ‘ideal’ fit for Ten Hag’s system in which he demands his keepers be comfortable on the ball and capable of playing out from the back.

As such, Ten Hag may yet get the last laugh for the second time in quick succession.

