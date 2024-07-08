Manchester United have ‘zero interest’ in selling a winger who tormented Liverpool last season and a new contract is now in the works, though two other players in the same position are expected to be sold.

The 2023/24 campaign was a difficult one for Man Utd, though it did end on a high note when sinking Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

To put themselves in a position to upset the odds at Wembley, Man Utd first had to overcome Liverpool at the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool were flying high at that point in the season having already banked the League Cup. The Reds held very real ambitions of winning a quadruple to send departing manager Jurgen Klopp out in style.

However, Man Utd beat Liverpool 4-3 in a pulsating tie that will live long in the memory. The scorer of the winning goal was rising winger Amad Diallo who broke Liverpool hearts in the 121st minute.

The goal provided further evidence that Amad does have a part to play for Man Utd despite making a slow start to his Old Trafford career.

The 21-year-old joined from Atalanta in a deal that could ultimately rise to £37m pending add-ons. That move crossed the line in 2021, though it wasn’t until the back end of last season that Amad began to receive opportunities to shine.

The livewire winger also scored in Man Utd’s penultimate league match last term – a 3-2 victory over Newcastle.

Man Utd reject £30m Amad Diallo sale chance

According to a fresh update from HITC, Man Utd have received an approach from an unnamed European giant who were willing to put £30m on the table.

However, in a sure sign that Amad features heavily in Erik ten Hag’s plans moving forwards, the report claims Man Utd have swiftly dismissed the approach.

The club are said to have ‘zero interest’ in selling Amad and are instead accelerating plans to tie the Ivory Coast international down to a new contract.

Amad’s current deal has one year left to run, though United do hold a club option for an extra 12 months.

Game over for two other wingers

But while Man Utd have no intention of selling Amad, they are seeking sales for fellow wingers Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils have put a £40m asking price on Sancho and Serie A giant Juventus are hovering.

Juve intend to sell Federico Chiesa this summer after the Italian entered the final year of his contract. Chiesa’s sale would pave the way for Juventus to sign Sancho, though a move may initially come via the loan route.

Logic dictates Man Utd would only accept that mode of exit if an obligation or conditional obligation to buy is attached.

Elsewhere, Marseille – who are Greenwood’s preferred destination – have made an official bid for the 22-year-old.

A third – albeit lesser heralded – winger who could leave Man Utd outright this window is Uruguay international, Facundo Pellistri.

