Manchester United have again turned their nose up at signing a readily-available striker, with a reporter explaining why the second move will not advance.

Man Utd are determined to completely overhaul their attacking ranks this summer. Matheus Cunha has joined and if Ruben Amorim gets his way, will line up alongside Bryan Mbeumo in the dual No 10 roles.

To complete the revamp, United hope to sign a new starting striker too. Coinciding with those three additions would be the quintuple exit of Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently broke the news of Man Utd turning down the opportunity to sign Jhon Duran.

The former Aston Villa ace quickly soured on life in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Nassr just six months ago.

Man Utd were offered an initial one-year loan, and Al Nassr demanded they cover 100 percent of Duran’s reported £330,000-a-week wages.

Yet despite Duran lighting up the Premier League during his stint with Villa, Man Utd snubbed the opportunity and opened the door for Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giant quickly swooped after showing no hesitation at covering Duran’s entire salary during an initial season-long loan.

Now, reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed United have again snubbed the possibility of signing a readily-available frontman.

Speaking to The United Stand, Jacobs poured cold water on United making a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Why Man Utd WON’T move for ex-Everton striker

The rangy striker recently left Everton via free agency and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The fact that he won’t cost a transfer fee, combined with United not being flush with cash helped fuel the rumours.

But per Jacobs, money is still at the heart of why Man Utd WON’T be moving for the 28-year-old.

“Calvert-Lewin’s issue for Newcastle and Man Utd, and Chelsea who explored a deal 12 months ago is wages,” declared Jacobs.

“Nothing has changed there. Even though the player is looking for a new club the wage demands are very high and that’s why I don’t expect Man Utd to move in that direction.

“He’s definitely a market opportunity, but the only way I think it would develop with clubs like Man Utd and Newcastle is if the wage demands drop significantly.

“As far as I’m aware he’s even more adamant that the wage he wants is going to be quite rigid.”

Jacobs concluded: “I don’t see them (Man Utd) going down the Calvert-Lewin route unless they really have a hole in their squad later in the window or if the wage demands drop.”

