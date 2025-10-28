Ruben Amorim looks set to miss out on a top January target

Manchester United were weighing up a loan approach for a disgruntled central midfielder in January, yet despite his unhappiness with his current situation, a move to Old Trafford has been rejected for a humbling reason.

After investing heavily in new attackers and a new goalkeeper over the summer, United’s next port of call is central midfield.

Blockbuster moves for the likes of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton are likely to have to wait until season’s end. None of Brighton, Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace have any intention of selling mid-season.

There are a handful of United targets who they could realistically grab in January, however.

Conor Gallagher is among them, as is Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham.

The younger brother of Jude joined Dortmund from Sunderland last summer, but it’s fair to say the move has proven something of a nightmare so far.

Reports of Bellingham’s unhappiness at his lack of opportunities are widespread. It’s prompted talk of a six-month loan return to England in the upcoming winter window.

The Mirror recently claimed Man Utd were considering a loan approach, but the outlet has quickly followed that up with an update that explains why a deal will NOT be agreed.

The report read: ‘Despite his frustrations, it’s understood Bellingham would snub a move to United, because Ruben Amorim’s men are not in the Champions League.

‘If he was to leave Dortmund, the 20-year-old would want to join a club which can offer him games at the highest level.’

No Champions League a blessing in disguise?

Man Utd are not only not in the Champions League, but have no European campaign to speak of whatsoever.

The current season is just the second time since the 1980s in which Man Utd aren’t in Europe. The other came in the 2014/15 season.

No Europe does have its benefits, however, most notably the sparser fixture list. That gives United and Amorim more time on the training field and more time to prepare for their Premier League opponents.

The absence of added fixtures also helps prevent player fatigue and the inevitable injuries that follow. Rotation of your best players can also be kept to a minimum given there’s reduced chance of burnout.

If United’s recent form and the fact they now sit sixth in the table is anything to go by, a season without Europe may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

