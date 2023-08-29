Man Utd rejected as Prem-ready left-back snubs concrete Ten Hag offer in favour of being plan B at Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is showing little interest in the opportunity to join Manchester United from Barcelona, according to a report.

Alonso is one of the targets Man Utd have put on their shortlist as they aim to sign a left-back before the transfer window closes. They are currently looking for cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are both injured.

After previously playing for Chelsea, and before that for Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers, Alonso has been identified as someone who could make a seamless transition back into English football.

With that in mind, Man Utd were reported to have made a formal offer for him on Monday. Their bid was to bring him to Old Trafford on a season-long loan, which would have taken Alonso up to the end of his contract with Barcelona.

Beyond then, Man Utd could have presented him with the option of playing for them for another season after picking him up as a provisional free agent.

But according to Marca, Alonso has chosen not to join Man Utd. Instead, he would rather see out the final year of his contract with Barcelona.

However, Alonso acknowledges he is only second in command for the left-back position at his current club. Alejandro Balde is ahead of him in Xavi’s pecking order, although Alonso hopes the recent exit of Jordi Alba could enable him to rotate more for the starting spot.

Furthermore, Barcelona are not putting pressure on Alonso to leave, even if they have bookmarked him as someone who could make way if they want to add some late summer signings of their own.

Tagliafico now becomes main Man Utd option

Man Utd will simply have to move on to other options unless the 32-year-old has a sudden change of heart. For example, Erik ten Hag could aim to reunite with Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico, whom he previously coached at Ajax.

The dilemma Man Utd are faced with is that they only need short-term cover for Shaw, but they will need to find someone to rely on in his position nevertheless. At the moment, their best option is Diogo Dalot, but he is naturally a right-back.

Using Dalot on the left – something he has been more than capable of at times in his career – and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right would not be the end of the world, but it might not be sustainable for every game until Shaw and Malacia can make their comebacks.

Therefore, Man Utd are in the market for a stop-gap solution. It could have been Alonso, who made more than 200 appearances across his Chelsea career. But the Spaniard seems to prefer waiting to add to his 38 games for Barcelona.

Other options Man Utd have been linked with include Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon, but Tagliafico might have Ten Hag’s backing the most.