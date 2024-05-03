Man Utd ‘rekindle interest’ in Juventus star as contract talks are put on ice amid Bayern Munich interest

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in a Juventus star, although the Red Devils face fierce competition from Bayern Munich to land his signature.

With a big rebuilding job on the horizon at Old Trafford, it’s gearing up to be a busy upcoming transfer window. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to overhaul several positions and a number of key targets have already been identified.

Along with luring some big names to the club, a number of senior stars could also depart. Raphael Varane is expected to leave upon his contract expiring, with Galatasaray among the clubs who are reportedly interested.

One of the key positions that Man Utd are looking to overhaul in the summer is their midfield. Sofyan Amrabat is set to return to Italy upon his loan deal expiring and the likes of Casemiro and Scott McTominay face uncertain futures.

Even Bruno Fernandes could be among the players offloaded, as the Portuguese playmaker has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks.

With a plethora of players facing an uncertain future, it makes sense that the Red Devils are looking at several midfield options to bolster the squad in this area.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Man Utd are set to ‘rekindle their interest’ in Adrien Rabiot this summer as the French star faces an uncertain future at Juventus.

His contract in Italy is set to expire at the end of the season and extension talks have been put on hold until the club seal Champions League qualification.

If the 29-year-old doesn’t extend his contract at the Allianz Stadium, Man Utd could be presented with the perfect opportunity to swoop in.

Other clubs are interested

With Rabiot potentially available on a free transfer this summer, it won’t come as any surprise that a few clubs have been sniffing around the Frenchman.

As per Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old and they could make a move for him at the end of the season.

Rabiot continues to be an important player for Juventus and it makes sense that a number of top clubs are tracking him.

He’s featured in 28 Serie A games this season and has produced seven goal contributions in that time. He also averages 1.2 shots and makes 1.9 tackles per game.

In March, the Frenchman gave an update on his future and clarified that nothing has been decided as of yet.

“I have not decided anything regarding my future,” Rabiot told reporters. “It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice.

“Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.

“I will wait to the end of the season, then we will discuss it with the club and at that moment I will see.”

Along with signing a combative midfielder like Rabiot, Man Utd are also on the hunt for some creative players who can aid them in the final third.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has been identified as a top target and the Red Devils are reportedly in a great position to land his signature.

