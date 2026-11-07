Man Utd repeatedly scout Rennes sensation with January move on to fix problem position – Exclusive

Manchester United have added Rennes defender Mahamadou Nagida to their left-back shortlist after being hugely impressed by the Cameroon international during an intensive scouting period, TEAMtalk understands, with Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell stepping up their search for reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

United remain firmly in the market for reinforcements in the position heading into January, with Diogo Dalot having been forced to deputise at left-back in recent games as the club continue to assess their options.

The need for an upgrade has been a priority for some time, with United having attempted to strengthen the position during the summer but ultimately missing out on both Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox has since been working closely with his recruitment team, headed by Christopher Vivell, to identify potential targets, with the club’s plans now extending beyond the upcoming January window.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that United could look to bring in two new left-backs across the next two transfer windows, with Luke Shaw’s longer-term future potentially adding to the need for significant investment in the position.

There is a genuine possibility that United recruit a new left-back in January before returning to the market again in the summer, as Wilcox looks to reshape his defensive options heading into 2027.

Work is already well underway on identifying suitable candidates for the winter window, with United continuing to monitor several players across Europe.

And TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Nagida has emerged as another serious option following a series of encouraging scouting reports.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in Ligue 1, having developed into an exciting prospect since joining Rennes in 2023, and sources can reveal that United had the player watched extensively during two recent Europa League clashes…

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Nagida was initially identified through the Ecole de Football Brasseries du Cameroun academy before making the move to France, where his development has attracted increasing attention.

The Cameroon international is as a modern, high-energy full-back who offers qualities at both ends of the pitch. His athleticism, willingness to get forward and defensive work rate have all caught the eye, making him an attractive profile for United’s recruitment department.

We can confirm that United have watched Nagida on several occasions over the past six weeks, including during Rennes’ European fixtures against Juventus and Olympiacos.

The reports coming back to Old Trafford are understood to have been extremely positive, with the defender now firmly on United’s radar as they consider their January options.

However, Nagida is far from the only name being considered, with United continuing to cast their net widely as they look to find the right solution.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde remains very much in their thinking, with the Spanish international potentially available on a loan basis.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum is another player who has impressed United’s scouts, while Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys and Bournemouth’s Adrian Truffert have also attracted attention.

Spanish youth prospect Jorge Salinas, currently with Racing Santander, is another name to have caught the eye during United’s scouting work – as previously revealed by TEAMtalk.

The breadth of names under consideration highlights the scale of the recruitment operation being undertaken by Wilcox and Vivell, who are determined to ensure United have sufficient quality and depth in the left-back position.

Nagida’s emergence adds another intriguing option to that list, with his performances in France and positive scouting assessments putting him firmly into the conversation ahead of what could be a significant period of investment at Old Trafford.