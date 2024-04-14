Man Utd to replace ‘average’ Antony with dazzling £60m winger who’ll reject Liverpool

Michael Olise could replace Antony at Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are willing to accept a sizeable loss when selling Antony this summer and his replacement could be Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise who favours the Red Devils over Liverpool, according to reports.

Antony cost a whopping £86m (including add-ons) when signed from Ajax in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian had shone under Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, though has failed to replicate that form in the tougher Premier League.

Indeed, Antony returned modest figures of four goals and two assists across 25 EPL matches last term. But rather than take a step forward in season number two, the 24-year-old has regressed.

Antony’s 25 league appearances this term have returned just one assist and no goals. As a result, the Brazilian has largely been overlooked for selection since the turn of the year, with Alejandro Garnacho often deployed on his less favoured right flank.

Antony’s sub-par stint in England has not gone unnoticed, with Man Utd treble-winner, Dwight Yorke, urging his former club to cut the “average” winger loose.

Now, according to journalist Rudi Galetti, Man Utd are prepared to call time on Antony’s Old Trafford spell at the two-year mark.

Man Utd willing to incur huge loss

Taking to X, Galetti stated: “Man Utd are planning to sell Antony in the summer for an “acceptable” amount, trying to maximise the sale and save his big salary.”

Galetti did not list the type of fee United would accept, however, other sources have.

Indeed, our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, revealed United would be willing to sell Antony for £50m this summer.

A deal of that size would net United roughly a £36m loss on a player who aged 24, should only now be entering his prime years.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd are open to offers for Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho does not appear to have a future in Manchester while Ten Hag is at the helm.

As such, a new left-footed right winger is required and per Galetti, Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, tops United’s shortlist.

Olise favours Man Utd over Liverpool, Chelsea

Chelsea attempted to sign the classy 22-year-old last summer and even triggered his £35m release clause. However, Olise elected to reject the Blues and remain at Selhurst Park where he quickly signed a new contract.

The fresh agreement raised the release fee to a reported £60m. Chelsea – as well as Liverpool – are both understood to be considering activating the clause this summer.

However, Olise is a lifelong Man Utd fan and per online outlet Football Transfers, the winger would prefer to sign with the Red Devils above all others.

Furthermore, Football Transfers stated agreeing personal terms with Olise is ‘not expected to be a problem.’

Olise racked up an impressive 11 assists in the Premier League last term and has returned figures of nine goal contributions in 12 outings during an injury-hit season this time around.

