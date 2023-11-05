Man Utd resurface interest in La Liga target as Ten Hag ponders key midfield addition

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in a target from La Liga according to reports in Spain as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad.

The Red Devils have fallen well below expectations this season as they currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League and already several points adrift of the top four.

Ten Hag is having to contend with plenty of injuries at this moment in time and Man Utd could turn to the January window in an attempt to turn their season around.

Scoring goals has been a major problem for Man Utd and they have also had problems in midfield. Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount were among Man Utd’s summer signings, but neither of them seem to have gained the trust of Ten Hag yet.

Casemiro has struggled to match the form he showcased last season and the Brazilian midfielder now faces a number of weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

As Ten Hag doesn’t seem content with his current midfield options, the Red Devils have been tipped to rekindle their interest in a former target.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. Ten Hag’s side were linked with Rodriguez last summer, but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

What would Rodriguez offer?

Rodriguez has racked up over 140 appearances for Real Betis since joining the Spanish outfit in 2020. The 29-year-old plays as a defensive midfielder and boasts a similar skillset to the likes of Casemiro and Amrabat.

Last season, Rodriguez averaged 3.4 tackles per game in La Liga which is more than any Man Utd player has managed this season.

Man Utd will also be aware that Rodriguez is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Therefore they will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January or they could land him on the cheap instead.

The Argentine international has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time as the likes of Everton and Liverpool have each been previously linked.

Rodriguez certainly isn’t shy of getting stuck in as he has racked up over 33 yellow cards throughout his time with Real Betis.

It remains to be seen whether or not he would be able to make a substantial impact at a club like Man Utd, but he would certainly give Ten Hag a fresh option in midfield.

