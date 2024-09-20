Man Utd want to reunite with England star but Tottenham, Newcastle threaten his return ‘home’

Man Utd want to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning a move for their former player Angel Gomes in January but face competition from Tottenham, Newcastle and others, per reports.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Red Devils’ academy but left Old Trafford for French side Lille in 2020 after failing to nail down a spot in the first team.

Gomes’ excellent performances for Lille saw him rewarded with his first two England caps by Lee Carsley and now, he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are ‘battling to win the race’ for Gomes, who could be available for a cut-price fee in the January window. Tottenham and Newcastle are also credited with an interest

The versatile midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore, Lille could opt to sell him this winter rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Gomes has no intention of signing a contract extension and Lille expect to lose him – prompting a furious race to secure his services.

Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League sides tracking him either, as we’ve previously reported.

Angel Gomes: ‘I would love to come back’

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd’s rivals Liverpool are big admirers of Gomes. Arne Slot is keen to bring in midfield reinforcements in January and he is one name on the Reds’ shortlist.

Arsenal are also keen on the England star and last week were reported to be ‘leading the race’ for his signature, so this is a fast moving story with plenty of twists to come.

Gomes, however, has previously hinted that he would be open to re-joining Man Utd should the opportunity arise.

“Do I imagine myself coming back [to Man Utd] one day? Obviously, it’s home,” Gomes told L’Equipe in November 2022.

“I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

Van Nistelrooy wants Serie A star at Man Utd

Gomes isn’t the only attacking midfielder on Man Utd’s radar, with Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala also admired by the club’s recruitment chiefs.

Musiala was one of the standouts of Euro 2024 thanks to his fine performances for Germany and faces an uncertain future at Bayern.

The 21-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and so far, the Bundesliga giants have been unable to tie him down to an extension.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Manchester City are all believed to be keeping tabs on Musiala. He would not be a cheap addition though, with Bayern’s valuation standing at a whopping £115m.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are showing an interest in Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as Erik ten Hag eyes an experienced striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is believed to be a ‘huge admirer’ of Vlahovic and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

IN FOCUS: Angel Gomes, the one who got away?

Gomes was hailed as a top prospect during his time with Man Utd. However, he made just 10 senior appearances for them and was largely limited to cameos off the bench, and left the club when his contract expired in 2020.

Gomes ultimately signed for Lille on a free transfer where he has been given the opportunity to display his talents.

A successful loan with Portuguese side Boavista in the 2020/21 campaign saw him rewarded with a spot in Lille’s starting XI in the following season.

Gomes has made 118 appearances for Lille and scored eight goals and made 18 assists so far. He can play as an attacking, central or wide midfielder and his versatility is a key reason why so many top clubs are interested in him.

