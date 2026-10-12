Man Utd ready to REVERSE planned January transfer after Carrick intervenes

A planned Manchester United move in January could now be aborted amid Michael Carrick’s intervention and a lingering injury issue.

The bulk of the transfer action at Old Trafford in 2027 will come in defence. At least three new signings are planned, and there’ll be no shortage of connected exits.

However, TEAMtalk and our insider, Graeme Bailey, have consistently reported on changes being afoot in the striker position too.

Joshua Zirkzee has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with being a bit-part player. He was courted by numerous Serie A sides over the summer, and on deadline day, was the subject of a late loan bid from Everton.

Ultimately, Man Utd chose to retain the Dutchman, though Bailey revealed a January exit that would coincide with a new frontman arriving, such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, was planned.

But since Bailey’s update on the striker situation, Benjamin Sesko has suffered a fresh flare-up of a shin injury that continues to plague the Slovenian.

Matheus Cunha is labouring in the central striker’s role, and last time out in a disappointing team showing against Tottenham, Zirkzee was one of very few bright sparks.

Accordingly, the latest from Dean Jones, when reporting for Flashscore, claims Man Utd are now ready to call off plans to offload Zirkzee in January.

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Man Utd to perform Joshua Zirkzee U-turn?

Jones explained: ‘Joshua Zirkzee could yet be handed another lifeline at Manchester United.

‘He has been linked with an exit for much of the past year and remains a potential departure when the transfer window reopens.

‘Fiorentina and Everton both made attempts to sign him on deadline day, but United ultimately saw little advantage in letting him leave.

‘Zirkzee has not started a Premier League game yet, but he has featured in the past three matches and sources suggest Carrick retains faith in him.

‘He does not intend to lose the Dutchman midway through the season – particularly with United facing fresh uncertainty over their attacking options.’

Zirkzee recently promised to “do something about” his lack of opportunities at Man Utd. The first step towards featuring regularly appears to have been taken, with Zirkzee impressing in his 31-minute showing off the bench versus Tottenham.

All that comes after reports in Italy claimed the Dutch forward has been persuaded to make a move back to Serie A in January.

And with Sesko still sidelined and others faltering as makeshift strikers, Zirkzee’s minutes could and perhaps should swell over the coming weeks.

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