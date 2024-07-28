Man Utd right-back targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Noussair Mazraoui, Jeremie Frimpong and Vanderson have all been linked with a move to man Utd

Manchester United are looking to sign a new right-back this summer – and they’ve been linked with a lot of potential targets.

While Diogo Dalot won United’s Player’s Player of the Season award in 2023/24, Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces an uncertain future at the club.

He has less than a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with West Ham, Inter Milan and Galatasaray.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the right-backs that Manchester United have been linked with in 2024. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

Fredrik Aursnes

Club: Benfica

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2027

Alongside Joao Neves and Antonio Silva, United have also been credited with an interest in their Benfica teammate Fredrik Aursnes.

The Norway international – who has a £42million release clause in his contract – is incredibly versatile and has been deployed in defensive and attacking roles.

“I’ll be honest. I didn’t know he was that good,” Benfica manager Roger Schmidt in 2023. “I had high expectations, but he exceeded them. He’s one of those players that we see as complete: technically refined and physically strong.

“At Benfica, he developed and went from a midfielder to control the midfield to someone capable of playing as a winger and was even used at full-back.”

The 28-year-old mainly operated at right-back in the 2023/24 season, and he registered four goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

Raoul Bellanova

Club: Torino

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

Bellanova had brief stints at Bordeaux, Atalanta, Pescara, Cagliari and Inter Milan before joining Torino in the summer of 2023.

He registered one goal and seven assists in Serie A in the 2023/24 campaign and also earned two senior Italy caps in the process.

Reports in Italy claim that United have sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old on numerous occasions, but Aston Villa, West Ham and Roma are also among his prospective suitors.

Yan Couto

Club: Manchester City

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2026

Couto joined Manchester City from Brazilian club Coritiba in 2020, although he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Citizens.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona and helped them secure a top-three finish in La Liga in 2023/24 by registering 10 assists in 34 league matches.

United were reportedly interested in the Brazil international but City were never going to sell a player to their cross-city rivals, and he now looks set to join Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Club: Napoli

Age: 30 (turns 31 in August)

Contract expires: 2028

Di Lorenzo was a key part of the Italy side that beat England in the Euro 2020 final, and he also captained Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/2023.

According to reports in Italy, United made contact with his entourage earlier this year to explore the idea of a summer transfer.

But the 30-year-old full-back has now ended speculation about his future by confirming his decision to stay at Napoli for another season.

Denzel Dumfries

Club: Inter Milan

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2025

After winning back-to-back Coppa Italia titles in his first two seasons at Inter, Dumfries helped the club win the Serie A title in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Netherlands international has now entered into the final year of his contract, meaning the Nerazzurri must decide whether to sell him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

David Ornstein recently revealed that intermediaries have proposed a potential swap deal that would see Dumfries join United and Wan-Bissaka move in the opposite direction.

“It is no secret that I would like to play in the Premier League, as I love that league and my style of play is suited to the English game,” the 28-year-old admitted when asked about his future.

Jeremie Frimpong

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021, Frimpong has established himself as one of the best wing-backs in the world.

He played an integral role in their double-winning season in 2023/24, registering 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Netherlands international is United’s priority target at right-back.

But they could face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have also expressed their interest in the 23-year-old.

WOW JEREMIE FRIMPONG THAT IS INCREDIBLE! 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/RB5hJJ8g4l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2024

Lutsharel Geertruida

Club: Feyenoord

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2025

Alongside Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong, Geertruida is the third Netherlands international to feature on the list.

He registered nine goals and five assists for Feyenoord in the 2023/24 season and has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, where he would reunite with manager Arne Slot.

Online reports in England claim that the 24-year-old is also on United’s radar and they view him as their ‘plan C’ if they fail to sign their top two targets.

Joshua Kimmich

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 29

Contract expires: 2025

Kimmich has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

But the Germany international is reportedly eyeing up a new challenge away from the Allianz Arena, and he has less than 12 months left on his contract.

>His contract situation has put a number of big clubs on alert, including United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The right-back – who can also play as a defensive midfielder – could be available for around £42million as Bayern look to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Ezri Konsa

Club: Aston Villa

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Konsa joined Aston Villa from Brentford in the summer of 2019 and has gone from strength to strength over the last five seasons.

While he is naturally a centre-back, the England international has often been deployed as a right-back due to his excellent defending in one-on-one situations.

“Full-back is different,” he said. “You’re up against very good wingers in the Premier League, but it’s a challenge that I look forward to. Whenever the gaffer puts me there, I’ll do a job.”

According to online reports in England, United monitored the 26-year-old in the summer of 2023 and could now make an official approach to Villa.

Arnau Martinez

Club: Girona

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2025

Martinez started his career in Barcelona’s academy but moved to Girona in 2018 and has now made over 100 first-team appearances for the club.

Online reports in England claim that United have been scouting the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan.

The versatile right-back has entered the final year of his Girona contract, which reportedly includes a £17.5million release clause.

Noussair Mazraoui

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

United manager Erik ten Hag will already be very familiar with Mazraoui, having worked with the right-back while the pair were at Ajax together.

The Morocco international has spent the last two seasons at Bayern Munich but has struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

He looked set to join West Ham this summer after they agreed to pay Bayern an initial £13.47million and an additional £2.95million in potential add-ons but the deal broke down.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that United have held talks with his agent, and he has given his priority to Ten Hag’s side.

Noussair Mazraoui vs Manchester United last season. Can pass off both feet, invert & hold width. Movement to under/overlap is there too, & understanding of positions when rotating. Good player, concerns are just in athleticism & fitness areas. pic.twitter.com/vJTTEQm0W6 — Stretford Trends (@StretfordTrends) July 26, 2024

Vanderson

Club: Monaco

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Vanderson joined Monaco from Gremio in January 2022 and is now considered to be one of the best young full-backs in the world.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that United and Tottenham are both interested in the Brazil international and they have spoken with his agent.

But Monaco are under no pressure to sell and they will only sanction his departure if they receive an offer in the region of £35million.

