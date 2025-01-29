Man Utd to rinse Chelsea in Garnacho transfer, as Amorim’s true feelings on winger revealed

Manchester United will demand a premium if selling Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, and a senior Sky Sports News reporter has shed new light on what the future holds for the exit-linked winger.

Man Utd are open to selling Garnacho before the February 3 deadline, though by no means are they forcing the 20-year-old out.

Napoli – who require a readymade replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after joining PSG – have already seen a bid worth roughly £42m knocked back by Man Utd.

Chelsea are Garnacho’s other confirmed suitor, though as yet Enzo Maresca’s side haven’t acted on their interest.

That’s opened the door for Napoli to re-enter negotiations with a bang after their plans to sign an alternative hit a dead end.

Napoli had explored signing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and the Bundesliga side were willing to cash in to the tune of roughly €40m.

But per Sky Sports, Adeyemi will NOT be leaving Dortmund mid-season and all interested parties have been informed of his decision. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Adeyemi’s decision to stay put.

As such, Napoli are expected to come back strong for Garnacho and Antonio Conte’s side are believed to be the winger’s favoured destination if he does leave Man Utd.

That’s left Chelsea with a mountain to climb and according to a fresh update from senior Sky Sports News reporter, Melissa Reddy, Man Utd will make it even more difficult for Chelsea to strike a deal.

Reddy claimed Man Utd will demand Chelsea pay a higher fee than Napoli given they’re a domestic rival.

“With Alejandro Garnacho there’s been a lull in the interest from Chelsea and Napoli,” began Reddy.

“We do know both parties really like the 20-year-old. Conversations have been ongoing with the Serie A side about him but there’s a €10m gap between what Napoli want to pay for Garnacho and what Man Utd expect.

“Chelsea are yet to formally engage United about Garnacho, there’s very much a sense they’re biding their time and waiting for an opportunity to strike.

“United would expect a higher fee from a Premier League rival and so far they’ve not been tempted to sell with any offer.”

Reports have differed when naming Man Utd’s valuation of the player, though the common consensus is £60m could be enough to seal a deal.

As Reddy mentioned, Chelsea could be asked to pay more than that price, or it may be the case that Napoli can sign Garnacho for below that figure if United determine they do need a major sale in the final stages of the window.

Ruben Amorim stance on big-money sale

Unlike Marcus Rashford, Garnacho has been featuring fairly regularly for United over the past month despite being available for sale.

Reddy went on to stress United aren’t desperate to part ways with the winger and also revealed Amorim is “quite happy” with how Garnacho has responded to his instructions – both in training and in matches.

“The club aren’t desperate to let Garnacho go,” continued Reddy. “Ruben Amorim has actually been quite happy with him, the way he’s followed instructions especially defensively, his professionalism and the way he’s performing in training and on matchdays.

“So United are very comfortable in the position that if Garnacho is staying they’re happy with it. If he goes it’s only going to be for a very, very good fee.

“As it stands neither Napoli nor Chelsea have managed to convince United.”

Latest Man Utd news – Dorgu details, Casemiro finished

In other news, the full details in Man Utd’s imminent signing of Patrick Dorgu have been revealed – including which squad number he’s set to take.

Elsewhere, Amorim has strongly hinted Casemiro at age 32 is no longer capable of playing Premier League football.

GO DEEPER: Reasons for and against selling Alejandro Garnacho

By Nathan Egerton

Reasons to keep Garnacho

Since breaking into the United first team, Garancho has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe

The 20-year-old already has 37 direct goal contributions for United, including a goal in the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City and a FIFA Puskas Award-winning strike against Everton.

No under-21 player in Europe’s top five leagues has registered more direct goal contributions than United’s no.17 in the last two-and-a-half years

Admittedly, he is far from the finished product and has struggled to produce his best form under new United head coach Ruben Amorim.

But his talent is clear and United will be left with egg on their face if he fulfils his enormous potential at Chelsea or Napoli

United may also struggle to find a brilliant replacement for the winger as they aren’t currently an attractive destination for top players

The likes of Rafael Leao, Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha have all been linked with United but they will want to join a side that can offer Champions League football.

Reasons to sell Garnacho

United have a number of well-documented financial issues and openly admitted they are in danger of failing to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR)

Selling Garnacho would help alleviate those worries, given the sale of an academy player would count as ‘pure profit’ in the club’s accounts

The Argentina international also looks ill-suited to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, which does not utilise traditional wingers

He has started just four of Amorim’s first 11 Premier League games and the head coach prefers to fill the two spots behind the striker with No.10-type players, like Bruno Fernandes and Amad

“He needs to learn to play a little bit in a different position,” Amorim said. “He needs to play better inside.

“He improved a lot in the recovering position, when he doesn’t have the ball, but, doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions, like he was in the past, because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to make the final third.”

A move away from Old Trafford would potentially suit both parties as Garnacho could slot back into a natural left-wing role in a system more suited to him.