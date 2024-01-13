Man Utd rip up deal to help seal shock Benfica transfer, with personal terms ‘100 percent agreed’

A transfer between Manchester United and Benfica is close to completion and personal terms are fully agreed, according to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet window thus for at Old Trafford, with the club’s ability to sign new players handcuffed by conforming to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Erik ten Hag does want to sign new players, specifically at centre-half and up front. However, barring cheaper deals or loan agreements, major buys will only be viable if players are sold first.

On that front, a pair of Man Utd exits are rounding into shape for Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri. The latest on their looming departures can be found here.

Today’s update regards another potential exit, though regarding a player who isn’t at Old Trafford at the moment anyway.

Left-back Alvaro Fernandez, 20, was loaned to Spanish side Granada ahead of the campaign.

That decision came as a surprise to many given Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were both injured at the time. However, rather than put his faith in Fernandez, Erik ten Hag instead opted to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. Reguilon has since been sent back to Spurs.

Fernandez’s loan with Granada runs for the full season. However, Portuguese giant Benfica like what they’ve seen during the loan and Spanish outlet COPE claimed a bid was being prepared.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez to Benfica is hurtling towards completion. As such, the player’s loan stint with Granada is due to be terminated.

Fernandez agrees personal terms with Benfica; confusion surrounds method of exit

Taking to X, Romano confirmed an agreement on personal terms between Fernandez and Benfica has been struck.

Romano and Portuguese publication Record stated a permanent transfer is on the cards. Record claimed the fee would be €10m (£8.6m).

However, a follow-up from Romano stressed a loan and not a permanent sale may actually take place.

Fernandez’s switch to Benfica in a broader sense is not in jeopardy, though they and Man Utd are still in talks regarding whether Fernandez should move on loan (presumably with an option to buy), or be signed permanently right here and now.

“Conversations between Benfica and Man Utd on final details for Alvaro Fernandez deal still ongoing,” clarified Romano.

“It could be different formula and no longer permanent transfer. Talks taking place today, it remains close to being done.”

Man Utd plucked Fernandez from Real Madrid’s academy back in 2020 and the move was viewed as a significant coup at the time.

However, despite impressing while loaned to Preston North End last term – where Fernandez was named their Young Player of the Year – the left-back has never been given a chance at Old Trafford.

With the Benfica deal rounding into shape and personal terms set,. Fernandez may come and go at United without ever debuting for the club.

