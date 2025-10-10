Manchester United want a crucial star to sign a new contract, but their hard-line stance in negotiations could result in an unnecessary exit and TEAMtalk has explored why United would be making a huge mistake.

Man Utd remain in the early phases of a sweeping squad rebuild that saw a plethora of stars depart in the summer. Andre Onana, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all departed in one form or fashion.

Further exits are on the agenda for 2026, but one soon-to-be-free agent Man Utd don’t wish to let go is Harry Maguire.

The veteran centre-back, 32, remains highly valued at Old Trafford, even if he isn’t a guaranteed starter right now.

Maguire currently pockets £190,000-a-week and is out of contract at season’s end. There is no option to extend by 12 months after that option was triggered in January to cover the 2025/26 season.

There is a desire from both the club and player to continue their relationship, but per Fabrizio Romano, United are driving a hard bargain.

Taking to YouTube to provide an update on Maguire’s situation that is developing as we speak, Romano revealed Man Utd are demanding the defender take a salary reduction.

“During this week, contacts took place including a meeting at Carrington between the agent and camp of Harry Maguire, and Manchester United,” began Romano. “There are talks ongoing between Maguire and Man Utd about a new deal.

“The current contract of Maguire expires in June of 2026. The option to extend was one year ago, so they already activated the option, so this contract is expiring, they need to find a new agreement if they want to continue together.

“They want to continue together. United are happy with Maguire on and off the pitch, also in terms of leadership.

“Maguire is happy at Man Utd and would love to stay, but the numbers must be different, can’t be the same.

“If they can agree on the numbers in this new contract, Maguire has a very good chance to stay at Man Utd. Otherwise they will part ways on a free transfer in the summer.

“But the intention for Maguire and Man Utd is to continue these discussions. A meeting already took place and more will follow in the next days and weeks.”

Romano concluding by doubling down on the claims the new deal hinges entirely on Maguire accepting a pay cut.

If the centre-back obliges, a new contract can be sealed “soon”.

Why letting Harry Maguire go would be a mistake

Maguire is one of the club’s true leaders and, for as long as Amorim and his 3-4-2-1 formation remains at Old Trafford, excellent strength in depth at centre-back will be a must.

Maguire is not the quickest and what pace he has left will diminish as the years tick on. As such, the only position he can realistically play is in the middle of the back three.

That is where Matthijs De Ligt usually plays, though having a player of Maguire’s calibre and experience to fall back on cannot be a bad thing.

What’s more, transfer insider, Dean Jones, recently told TEAMtalk Maguire is ‘open-minded’ about the terms of a new deal.

In other words, he might be receptive to taking a lower salary if it ensures he can continue playing for the Red Devils.

Maguire still feels he has plenty to offer at elite level and if getting his way, would sign a long-term extension – never mind a short one – at United.

And crucially, Jones also revealed Amorim is a huge admirer of Maguire, even if that’s not immediately apparent through his team selections this season.

