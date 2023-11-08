Man Utd rival Real Madrid for target who’s ‘best’ of his kind in Europe, while debating current star’s future

Manchester United are looking into a deal for Monaco defender Vanderson while weighing up the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.

Wan-Bissaka is into the final year of his contract with Man Utd, who nevertheless have the option to renew his deal on the same package until the end of next season. However, they have also been exploring other targets at right-back.

According to 90min, Man Utd are not rushing into a decision about Wan-Bissaka’s future, since they are assessing why some players have dropped their performance levels after receiving new deals.

The fact that Wan-Bissaka has generally been the preferred starter over Diogo Dalot at right-back when fit this season has led to some doubts about the right-back department for Man Utd.

It is claimed that Ten Hag would like a new option in the position and in that regard, Man Utd are looking at Vanderson again after already being linked over the summer and early autumn weeks.

Interestingly, the man who signed Vanderson for Monaco – Paul Mitchell – is in contention to take an off-the-field role for Man Utd once Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires a stake in the club, but their interest in the Brazil international is believed to exist in its own right anyway.

The report describes Vanderson as someone who is considered to be ‘the best young right-back in Europe’, having impressed for Monaco since his January 2022 arrival from Gremio.

Consequently, he is also of interest to Real Madrid, whose two main right-backs at present (Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez) are both above the age of 30.

Interestingly, though, Man Utd might be interested in a double deal with Monaco, since they have also lined up midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a potential successor to Casemiro.

Neither Fofana nor Vanderson have played in the Premier League before, since they are both at just the second club of their careers.

They have rising profiles on the international scene, though. Fofana made his France debut in September 2022 and Vanderson earned his first Brazil cap earlier this year.

At the time of writing, it is not clear how much either target would cost for Man Utd or anyone else who wants to buy them.

Back in September, Vanderson addressed speculation about his future by saying: “It’s great to hear Barcelona and United ‘love’ you.

“It’s fantastic to know your name is being mentioned by the big clubs. But, now I’m focused only on Monaco.”

He is under contract in the Principality until 2027 and has totalled 68 appearances, four goals and nine assists across all competitions during his time there so far.

How does Vanderson compare to current Man Utd right-backs?

In their respective leagues this season, Vanderson has played seven times, Wan-Bissaka six times and Dalot 10 times.

Comparing their statistics per 90 minutes, Vanderson outranks both of the current Man Utd right-backs for ball recoveries and ground duels won, as well as shots and shots on target in the opposite phase of the game.

However, he also comes out lowest for touches, passes completed, pass accuracy, crossing accuracy, take-on success, fouls conceded, aerial duels won, clearances and blocks.

He is somewhere in between Dalot and Wan-Bissaka for assists, chances created, tackles made and interceptions.

