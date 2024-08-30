Manchester United are reportedly exploring a shock deadline day move for Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka, who is also of interest to West Ham.

The 20-year-old is one of a host of Chelsea players the London club are actively looking to sell as they aim to balance the books following another window of big spending.

The Blues are keen to put funds generated from late sales towards a move for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen, who remains their top target.

Chukwuemeka, who plays as an attacking midfielder or left-winger, is keen to join West Ham after the Hammers’ enquiries into his availability caught his attention.

A £20m signing from Aston Villa in summer 2022, Chukwuemeka is among those cleared to leave by Enzo Maresca after being told he does not figure in the club’s long-term plans.

The youngster is yet to appear this season and featured just 12 times across all competitions for Chelsea last term, and is keen to try his luck at another Premier League club.

Chukwuemeka would face competition for minutes at West Ham too, but it’s understood that the player is open to making the move.

West Ham and Chelsea are currently in talks over a deal for Chukwuemeka, with the Blues keen to offload him permanently rather than loan him out.

Man Utd join race for Chelsea star; price tag revealed

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Man Utd could scupper West Ham’s move for Chukwuemeka by making an offer of their own.

Chelsea are currently locked in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils and are ‘edging closer towards an agreement’, but Sheth insists that the negotiations for Chukwuemeka are ‘separate’ and not part of a swap deal.

Chukwuemeka would be a last-minute acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Man Utd or West Ham will be able to lure him from Stamford Bridge.

He is under contract until 2028 and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea would accept a bid in the region of £40m.

Man Utd are expected to officially announce the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte imminently, although he won’t be available to play against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Uruguayan will become the Red Devils’ fifth signing of the summer so far, with Mali under-17s international Sekou Kone also set to be announced as a new Man Utd player today.

West Ham, meanwhile, are set to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler on loan with an option to buy. As a result, James Ward-Prowse looks set to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

