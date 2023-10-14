Man Utd rocked after superstar picks up international break injury; internal investigation launched

Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury blow after Casemiro asked to come off during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela with an ankle issue, and the club have reportedly launched an investigation into why they’ve sustained so many injuries.

The Red Devils have been beset by injuries in the early going this season, something that has unquestionably been a key factor behind their sluggish start to the campaign.

One player who has avoided the injury bug was Casemiro. In fact, despite being 31 years of age, the veteran midfielder has started all 11 of United’s fixtures across all competitions this season.

However, United’s luck with Casemiro appears to have run out after the Brazilian suffered a blow to the ankle when playing for his country on Friday.

Brazil squared off against Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier and Casemiro got the nod to start.

Brazil led 1-0 thanks to a goal from Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. However, Casemiro was unable to help his side see out the victory when asking to be substituted in the 79th minute.

Ultimately, Venezuela would go on to score a late equaliser and escape with a 1-1 draw.

Explaining Casemiro’s substitution, Brazil boss Fernando Diniz said: “As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions.

“We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle.”

The full extent of the issue is yet to come to light, leaving Man Utd sweating on an integral player’s fitness ahead of their next fixture against Sheffield United seven days from now on Saturday night.

Brazil play Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay on Tuesday night and Diniz’s pre-match press conference before that game should give a clearer indication of the severity of Casemiro’s injury.

Man Utd launch injury investigation

Casemiro’s setback is the latest in a long line of injuries Man Utd’s squad have suffered this season.

According to the Daily Mail, the club have launched an internal investigation into why this is happening.

Adding Casemiro to the list, 17 first-team United stars have picked up an injury in a season that is only two months old.

The Mail added officials from United’s medical department are ‘actively seeking to identify whether any patterns exist’.

If a worrying trend is discovered, United will remedy the problem. If not, the search will go on.

