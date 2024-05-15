Man Utd rocked as TWO suitors abandon chase for mega-money star they’re desperate to ditch

Two leading Saudi sides have pulled the plug on signing Casemiro

Two clubs who showed firm interest in taking Casemiro away from Manchester United have pulled out of the race, though a reporter has explained why all hope of a lucrative sale is not lost.

The last few weeks have been chastening ones for Casemiro, though in truth his second season at Old Trafford on the whole has been a big disappointment.

The Man Utd midfielder has shown troubling signs of decline that came to a head in the recent clashes with Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Casemiro was utilised out of position at centre-half in both matches, though delivered the type of displays that drew stinging criticism from Sky Sports trio Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney.

Indeed, Carragher declared Casemiro must “call it a day” at this level or risk becoming a laughing stock. Keane and Rooney tore into the Brazilian for his lack of effort when playing Kai Havertz onside for Arsenal’s winning goal at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, revealed on May 6 that Casemiro is open to leaving Man Utd this summer.

Furthermore, the Red Devils are ready to cash in and Galetti revealed talks over a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr had taken place. Fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal have also registered their interest.

However, according to a fresh update from Galetti earlier on Wednesday, the two Saudi clubs have pulled the plug on their efforts to land Casemiro.

Double rejection for Casemiro

Taking to X, Galetti revealed: “Two clubs interested in him surprisingly decided to withdraw from the negotiation: Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are NO longer in the race.”

Casemiro is among Man Utd’s top earners and still has two years remaining on his existing deal.

But if this season is anything to go by, his days as a top level footballer are over and the two remaining years in Manchester will be painful.

However, Galetti stressed hope of a lucrative sale to the SPL is by no means dead in the water.

New Saudi sides enter the frame

Indeed, two other Saudi sides – Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiya – have picked up where Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal left off.

Al-Ahli are one of the four powerful and government-backed clubs in the country and would be able to offer huge numbers both in terms of the transfer fee and player salary.

Al-Qadisiya, meanwhile, were playing in the second tier of the Saudi pyramid this season, though have won promotion to the top flight after finishing top of the division.

The newly-promoted club are planning a major summer spend and aside from Casemiro, they’re also eyeing Raphael Varane and former Rangers winger Ryan Kent (now of Fenerbahce).

