Man Utd want to sign £50m left-back who isn’t left-footed in January

Manchester United plan to ‘attack’ the January transfer window and a £50m-rated left-back – who isn’t actually left-footed – is in their sights.

A recent report from the BBC revealed Man Utd now internally view their decision not to sign a left-back or striker over the summer as ‘flawed’.

The Red Devils overhauled the midfield and did try to add a left-back, with Lewis Hall their top target at the time. However, Newcastle refused to sell and Man Utd made no serious attempts to sign an alternative.

That decision has already come back to bite, with Luke Shaw already injured. Patrick Dorgu is now viewed as more of a left winger and no longer a left-back.

Accordingly, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed Man Utd plan to “attack” the January window.

The Red Devils could make multiple signings, with the only caveats being they’ll only move if the right players are available, and if the poor results haven’t improved by then.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is one to watch, with his game-time falling off a cliff at the Camp Nou this term.

But according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, United fans might be wise to start paying attention to Roma games.

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Man Utd interested in signing Roma full-back Wesley

He stated United are weighing up a move for Roma and Brazil full-back, Wesley Franca.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining Roma from Flamengo in the summer of 2025. Since then, he’s racked up eight caps for Brazil.

Wesley was originally signed to play at right-back/right wing-back for Roma, though he’s actually made more appearances on the left side despite being right-footed.

If brought to Old Trafford, it stands to reason he’d play left-back, given that’s United’s position of need right now.

O’Rourke also noted Newcastle and Arsenal hold interest in Wesley. TEAMtalk broke news of the Gunners tracking the player way back in March.

On the subject of cost, Roma are expected to hold out for around £50m.

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