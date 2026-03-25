Romano confirms two new deals ‘almost done’ at Man Utd as ‘story is over’ for one flop

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are on the verge of sealing new deals for Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo to stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January and replaced him with former midfielder Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Since Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, Man Utd have been on an incredible run that has seen them win seven, draw two and win one of their first ten matches under the interim head coach.

Man Utd would be top of the Premier League on form since Carrick has arrived at Old Trafford and it now looks likely that he will be appointed as permanent head coach at the end of the season, unless their form drops off.

Mainoo and Maguire have been key cogs in Carrick’s success over the last few months and they are now set to be rewarded with new contracts.

As well as confirming both new contracts, Romano has once again confirmed that Jadon Sancho will depart Man Utd on a free transfer once his loan at Aston Villa ends.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update this morning that Villa boss Unai Emery is very keen to sign Sancho on a permanent deal, though that hinges on whether the Villans seal Champions League qualification.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First, to Jadon Sancho. As I mentioned recently, United consider the story over. The loan to Aston Villa will be followed by a free exit this summer. United won’t trigger the contract extension option because it’s too expensive and the player is not in their plans.

“Jadon Sancho is free to decide his next move. Borussia Dortmund remain interested – that relationship is still strong, the bond with the fans, the atmosphere, everything. Financially, though, it will need compromises on salary to make it happen. There was also interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, so this will be one to watch.

“Then, quick confirmation on Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Maguire’s new deal – almost done, valid until 2027, with an additional year option to 2028.

“And Kobbie Mainoo – negotiations for his new long-term contract are in the final stages. Target is to get everything signed before the end of this season – a five-year deal until June 2031, with improved salary and key role guaranteed.

“Both sides are optimistic – it’s almost there. United see Mainoo’s renewal as a priority for the future.”

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Man Utd are striking the right balance

Former Southampton head coach Russell Martin has been impressed by the balance of the Man Utd midfield since Carrick returned with Mainoo – who we revealed was ‘closer than ever’ to signing a new contract last week – particularly impressing him.

Martin said on BBC Radio Five Live: “There’s more balance (in midfield). Bruno (Fernandes) is playing in that position now where he can affect games in more of a free role. Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are playing much closer together so there is much more central progression with the ball.

“It is something Michael and his Middlesbrough team were very good at – overloading midfield and trying to hurt teams in the middle of the pitch. In possession, with the ball, the team looks so much more balanced.”

On Mainoo, he said: “Every week I see him get more confident, playing his way back in, being a bit more progressive. He can run past players with the ball. They are all looking (to get forward), I think that is the difference.”

More Man Utd news: Talks over Bayern Munich star, £100m for Barcelona man

TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have been holding talks with Man Utd and Liverpool over Alphonso Davies as the Bayern Munich left-back is offered to a number of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Man Utd, both understood to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, were among the first clubs to be approached.

Man Utd could spend as much as €100m to sign Fermin Lopez from Barcelona in the summer transfer window with reports that the Catalan giants could offload as many as three players.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that reports claiming that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes are “wide of the mark”.

There is no panic at Newcastle over a potential summer exodus if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as the Magpies “have one of the best transfer minds running the show” in Ross Wilson.

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