Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United’s current stance on Marcus Rashford after we revealed their plan for the forward.

Rashford’s future at Man Utd has been in doubt throughout this summer’s transfer window.

The forward surpassed expectations during last season’s loan spell at Barcelona, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. However, the Spanish giants opted against signing him permanently for £26m and have bought Anthony Gordon instead.

This has left Rashford in limbo, with clubs in the Premier League, Europe and Saudi Arabia linked with a move for the attacker.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils’ hierarchy would prefer to sell Rashford this summer to get his huge wages off their books, while they will be unable to sign a new left winger until he is gone.

However, we reported on Tuesday that new head coach Michael Carrick and his staff are relishing the prospect of working with Rashford, and they feel he could become a key player for his boyhood club next season.

Still, an exit cannot be completely ruled out because United’s board remain open to this outcome amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS, while he could yet return to Barcelona on another loan deal.

But with Man Utd running out of time and options regarding Rashford’s future, it does feel increasingly likely that he will spend the 2026/27 campaign with the Premier League giants.

And BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone has stated that his ‘unlikely reunion’ with Man Utd is now ‘close to completion’, and their ‘future will include him’ unless there is an ‘unexpected late twist’.

Fabrizio Romano issues Marcus Rashford update with exit percentage chance

Romano is also reporting that Rashford looks set to remain at Man Utd, having stated on his latest YouTube video that “the feeling internally at United is that he has increasing chances to continue at the club”.

He suspects Rashford could be “like a new signing” for Man Utd this season, and there is now “more than a 50% chance” that he sticks with his current club heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Romano has also reiterated that Rashford currently has no intention of moving to the Saudi Pro League or the Turkish Super Lig, because he will only consider moves to “top European leagues”.

And presenter Jeff Stelling thinks Rashford is right to turn his nose up at a move to Turkey, because he should not accept this transfer even as a “last resort”.

Stelling said on talkSPORT: “From Marcus Rashford’s point of view, he won’t want to go to Turkey.

“He’s been at Barcelona. Forgive me, talkSPORT fans, for someone like Rashford, it would be a last resort, in my view.

“I just don’t see it happening.”

Elsewhere, Man Utd chiefs have also made a firm decision on whether to sell Benjamin Sesko as he attracts interest from elsewhere.