According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘trying to convince’ Manchester United star Casemiro to join Al Nassr over Inter Miami, with a transfer ‘well advanced’.

Casemiro is in the final few months of his contract at Man Utd, and it has been confirmed that he will depart on a free transfer this summer despite being a standout performer for the Premier League giants this season.

The veteran midfielder has had a mixed spell at Man Utd, but he is ending his stint at Old Trafford on a high and has been one of their best players under interim boss Michael Carrick. However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that club chiefs will not change their mind on his future.

So, Casemiro will be gone from Man Utd at the end of this season, but he is not short of options for his next move.

We revealed last week that Casemiro has interest from MLS and Saudi Pro League sides, and Spanish outlet Marca now claims Ronaldo ‘wants’ to reunite with the midfielder and has ‘taken the initiative’ to beat Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to the signing.

This may not be easy, with a proposed move to Inter Miami already ‘well advanced’ and this deal is a ‘top priority’, though Al Nassr’s ‘offer’ gives him the chance to reunite with Ronaldo and earn a massive salary.

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Who could replace Casemiro at Man Utd?

The Red Devils are said to have picked out seven more players who will follow Casemiro in leaving, and this business will fund their midfield rebuild in the summer.

Man Utd are expected to sign at least two midfielders to fill the void left by Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, with a report on Tuesday claiming they have ranked Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton as their main options.

Ex-United defender Paul Parker has warned his former side against signing Anderson, while he has a “worry” about alternative target Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Parker told Pariurix last month: “People keep going on about Elliot Anderson, and I am just not seeing anything about him. I am just really not seeing it.

“Baleba is good, but his head has not been in the right place since the summer and it has affected him a lot. I am sure he wanted to move away and wasn’t let go, because it has clearly affected him.”

He added: “Because what will happen to him when he goes to one of those big clubs and Real Madrid are coming from him one day?

“You would definitely worry about that with him, but there is definitely something about him I really like, and I could see him coming to Man United and doing very well.”

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Very best’ in Europe could be Old Trafford-bound with Bayern star

Casemiro may be leaving Man Utd, but he has thrown his backing behind Carrick to be their next permanent manager.

The Red Devils have also reportedly been told that one of the ‘very best’ players in Europe is theirs on one condition.

And Man Utd could sign a Bayern Munich star this summer if they present an offer that is ‘too good to refuse’.