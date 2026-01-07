Ruben Amorim could replace another former Manchester United boss by securing a controversial next job, according to a report.

Amorim is a free agent after being sacked by Man Utd on Monday. INEOS hired the Portuguese in November 2024 but have been forced to pay him a huge £12million in compensation.

Amorim survived numerous poor runs as United boss, with the Red Devils even finishing as low as 15th in the Premier League table last season.

Instead, it was a falling out with director of football Jason Wilcox that was his downfall. The pair disagreed over tactics and January transfers, which led to Amorim’s remarkable post-Leeds press conference.

The 40-year-old was dismissed just a day after saying that he wants to be the manager, not the head coach, adding that the scouting department and sporting director need to focus on their own jobs.

As per the Daily Mail, Amorim could be in ‘pole position’ to take over at Benfica if Jose Mourinho is axed.

Mourinho is ‘increasingly vulnerable’ as Benfica manager as his side sit 10 points behind league leaders Porto.

Mourinho, who was in charge of United between July 2016 and December 2018, completed a fairytale move to Benfica in September – despite his history with rivals Porto.

But the legendary figure is under pressure to turn results around as Benfica risk falling away from the title race.

Amorim still has admirers at the Estadio da Luz, having made 154 appearances for Benfica during his playing days. In September, after having dinner with Amorim, Benfica hero Nuno Gomes said the coach will be in charge of the club ‘one day’.

However, such a move would infuriate Sporting CP fans. Amorim has a close bond with Sporting, having guided them to five trophies – including two league titles – between March 2020 and November 2024.

It was at Sporting where Amorim built a reputation as one of the game’s best young managers, which saw United swoop in for him 14 months ago.

By returning to Portugal with Benfica, Amorim would tarnish his reputation among Sporting supporters, as the two clubs would go head-to-head for future honours.

Man Utd moving to replace Ruben Amorim

Darren Fletcher has taken charge of United on an interim basis while they search for a caretaker manager to see them through until the end of the campaign.

We understand Fletcher, Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are all in the frame for the caretaker role, and it is the latter who is the frontrunner.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has named Oliver Glasner and Roberto De Zerbi as two leading contenders to get the job permanently.

Sources have confirmed to us that the chances of Glasner being appointed are rising.

De Zerbi has ‘huge admiration’ from INEOS chiefs, and the Italian is ready to return to the Premier League.

Man Utd: De Zerbi preference; Solskjaer thoughts revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on De Zerbi, but we can reveal he favours a blockbuster switch to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has already had one spell in charge of United, and he is eyeing an exact repeat.

A journalist has revealed Solskjaer wants to take over on a caretaker basis before convincing United chiefs to appoint him permanently, just like last time.