Crucial update on Ruben Amorim future amid claims ‘dramatic’ Man Utd sack is on

Sensational claims Manchester United will fire Ruben Amorim at the end of the season have prompted a response from our transfer insider Dean Jones.

Man Utd have shown signs of improvement following their dire 2024-25 campaign, as they now sit in sixth place and within striking distance of the top four. The Red Devils failed to qualify for Europe after losing last season’s Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, and their players have benefited from spending more time with Amorim on the training ground.

United beat potential title contenders Chelsea 2-1 in September, while they picked up their first win at Anfield since 2016 in October.

But there have also been some hugely disappointing results, such as the League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, the shock home loss to 10-man Everton and the 1-1 draw with struggling West Ham United at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Eyebrows were raised when Amorim finally ditched his 3-4-2-1 formation for the clash against Bournemouth, which contributed to an exhilarating 4-4 draw.

There have been suggestions INEOS chiefs forced Amorim into making the change, in turn weakening his position as head coach.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Amorim ‘will not be the manager of Manchester United next season’ as there’s a ‘growing belief he isn’t the right fit’.

The report tipped United to make a ‘dramatic decision’ and replace Amorim with Oliver Glasner, who ‘wants the job’.

We asked Jones to provide clarity on the Portuguese’s situation, and he said: “It has not really changed because his remit for this season has always been to make sure United are in contention for European football, and ideally the Champions League, next season.

“At the moment they are two points outside the Champions League places, so he is actually well positioned to meet the requirements set.

“They will never make demands that he changes his philosophy, but at some stage in the season, there have been discussions about where the team is heading and how he sees them adapting to the campaign, and we are now seeing a sense of flexibility in how he sets up.

“They have a good opportunity to meet the goals and qualify for Europe. I have not heard that there is talk of them being close to a decision whereby they would get rid of him.

“Sacking him this season would only really happen if European football is completely out of reach, that’s my understanding.

“In terms of who would replace him, I can understand the part of Glasner being available because Crystal Palace have not yet had any sign of a breakthrough on him signing a new contract.

“Of course he would like to manage United, who wouldn’t?”

Jones’ information matches that of David Ornstein, who said recently: “The post-Alex Ferguson era has had a few highs, but it’s mainly been lows, and many of them have come under Ruben Amorim.

“But the club clearly fully believe in him and are backing him to turn this around, slowly but surely, they’re backing him in the transfer market as well. And of course, they’re afflicted by injuries.”

We revealed on December 1 that Amorim has secured his position as United boss until at least the end of the campaign.

Finishing in the top six would be a good achievement given they dropped to 15th last term. Although, United’s huge spending must also be taken into account.

