A Man Utd move they'd love to make is now impossible, and it's their own fault

A summer move Manchester United are desperate to make will NOT occur after the Red Devils shot themselves in the foot over the price, and the player in question will quietly be glad.

Old Trafford will be a hotbed of action as far as transfers are concerned in the summer. A whole host of high profile exits and arrivals are on the cards as Man Utd gear up for the next phase of their revolution under INEOS.

Regarding those who’ll leave, Casemiro will depart via free agency, thus removing his sky high £350,000-a-week wages off the books.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd believe the permanent sales of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are all but done. The pair will generate United €80m /£70m when all is said and done.

Another big name Man Utd want rid of is Andre Onana. The Cameroon stopper cost £47.2m (add-ons included) when arriving from Inter Milan in 2023, though struggled from day one at United.

Onana was turfed out on loan to Trabzonspor ahead of the current campaign, though the deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Man Utd secretly hope Trabzonspor will cobble together an offer to sign Onana outright once the loan ends.

With Senne Lammens impressing, United have no need for a high profile and high-earning No 2.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, the astonishing price tag United have slapped on Onana has just made a permanent switch to Trabzonspor impossible.

It’s claimed Man Utd have quoted the Turkish side a valuation of £40m-£43m. A move on that scale would place Onana in the top 10 for the most expensive goalkeepers ever, with the stopper taking up two spots on the list.

Naturally, Trabzonspor have no intention of paying such a lofty sum for a goalkeeper who turns 30 next month, and whose reputation as a safe pair of hands was damaged during his spell in England.

The Turkish side’s vice-president has hinted he would’ve liked to bring Onana back, though that’s clearly no longer possible, at least from a permanent transfer perspective.

As such, Man Utd must look elsewhere if they’re to offload Onana outright, and the player will quietly be glad a permanent exit is not yet on the cards.

That’s because a recent report from The Guardian revealed Onana not only wants to return to Old Trafford in the summer, but he wants to be given opportunities to prove his worth and displace Lammens in the starting eleven.

What he wants and what he’ll get are two entirely different things, however, and given Lammens is statistically the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, United would be mad to drop the Belgian for Onana any time soon.

