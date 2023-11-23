Man Utd sanction exit of ‘unhappy’ superstar who’s had enough of Ten Hag

Manchester United will give the green light to a superstar’s exit in January, and why he’s “unhappy” with Erik ten Hag, who he could join and for how much has all come to light.

Man Utd fans were in raptures once the 2021 summer transfer window concluded. Three exceedingly high profile stars arrived including Raphael Varane who was expected to be a dominant force in the backline.

Jadon Sancho was viewed as one of world football’s best wingers at the time and cost £73m to pluck from Borussia Dortmund. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic return does not require further explanation.

However, fast forward to the present day and it’s remarkable to see how poorly those signings have fared.

Ronaldo was booted out of the club 18 months later amid a series if disciplinary issues and subsequently joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Jadon Sancho has been frozen out by Ten Hag amid a public spat between the pair. Sancho is expected to make way when the winter window opens its doors.

Varane, meanwhile, has seen his United career beset by injuries and various sources all now agree he could be moved on in January.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Varane ‘would have the green light’ to leave Man Utd in January, providing a suitable offer is lodged, of course.

Man Utd transfer demands revealed

Explaining Man Utd’s demands, Plettenberg added a loan exit will simply not do. Instead, The Red Devils will only wave goodbye to Varane via the permanent route and if receiving a bid in the €20-€30m range.

Plettenberg noted German giant Bayern Munich are monitoring Varane, though stressed nothing is advanced just yet.

The reporter also stated ‘Man Utd is aware of the fact that Varane is unhappy with his situation.’

TEAMtalk has been told precisely why the 30-year-old isn’t enjoying his stint in Manchester and it partly relates to his manager.

Varane mystified by Ten Hag decisions

Indeed, transfer insider Dean Jones told us on Wednesday that Varane is “baffled” as to why he keeps being overlooked for selection this season.

Varane hasn’t started in the Premier League for United since September, with Ten Hag favouring the pairing of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans prior to the latter’s thigh injury.

When quizzed on why Varane isn’t playing, Ten Hag has repeatedly stated the centre-back’s demotion is for “tactical reasons”.

Jones told us Varane is mystified by that explanation and believes he should be getting the nod to start matches.

We also learned Varane is not keen on the prospect of moving to Saudi Arabia despite widespread interest from the country.

Instead, he prefers to remain in Europe and Bayern are the calibre of club that could convince him to make a move.

With a deal seemingly there for the making, all eyes are now on whether Bayern stump up the cash and act on their interest.

One wrinkle in the ointment for Bayern is known to be Varane’s lofty wages. A significant pay cut may be required to make the swoop viable for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

