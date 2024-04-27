Man Utd sanction sale of Ten Hag’s own signing after Old Trafford stint turns sour

Eriksen will be sold if suitable offers are tabled this summer

Manchester United will greenlight the sale of Christian Eriksen if suitable bids are lodged this summer, and a report has detailed where early transfer interest is coming from.

Eriksen signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer of 2022. Eriksen had provided English audiences with a timely reminder of what he was capable of during a stellar six-month stint with Brentford prior to his move.

Brentford did attempt to re-sign the classy Dane, though Man Utd stumped up higher wages and the rest is history.

Eriksen enjoyed a fruitful first campaign at Old Trafford, helping the club lift their first piece of major silverware (2023 League Cup) since 2017.

However, the 32-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order this term amid the rapid rise of Kobbie Mainoo.

Eriksen has been restricted to 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, with just 10 of those starts.

The drop-off in opportunities has irked Eriksen who admitted his unhappiness with his situation back in March.

Eriksen unhappy with squad role

“I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night,” Eriksen said.

He continued: “Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible.

“Naturally, you don’t want to always sit on the bench. I don’t have that approach to it, but it’s not something that worries me right now.”

But according to a fresh update from ESPN, Man Utd will make a decision for Eriksen if suitable offers arrive this summer.

Eriksen garnering Turkish interest

They state the Dane ‘will be allowed to leave for a fee with a year left on his contract.’ On the subject of where he might go, genuine interest from Turkey is emerging.

While no specific clubs were stated it stands to reason the only three sides capable of luring Eriksen to Turkey are the country’s ‘big three’ – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

How much Man Utd would command for Eriksen wasn’t made clear. But given he did not cost a fee to sign, is now aged 32 and is a squad player at best, it’s not expected Man Utd will hold out for a big fee.

