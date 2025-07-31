Man Utd say no to Chelsea swap that would’ve benefitted the Blues more

Manchester United have no interest in completing a rumoured swap deal with Chelsea that would have benefitted the Blues more, though the player on United’s end of the deal is still expected to depart, per reports.

Man Utd are stepping on the accelerator for Benjamin Sesko who if signed, would complete United’s attacking overhaul. With Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha already banked, Ruben Amorim could field an entirely new front three next term.

An addition between the sticks remains under consideration too, while several exits are also coming to the fore.

There are no shortage of first-team stars Man Utd intend to offload and perhaps the most valuable of the lot – Alejandro Garnacho – continues to draw admiring glances from Chelsea.

i news recently talked up a potential swap that would see Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson trade places. Man Utd had explored a move for Jackson as part of their striker search.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is determined to remain in the Premier League upon leaving Old Trafford and TEAMtalk understands he’s more than willing to join Chelsea.

But according to the latest from the Manchester Evening News, a swap deal is not on the agenda.

The report read: ‘Manchester United are not interested in a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

‘Jackson has been linked with a move to United this summer, with recent reports claiming a swap deal could be agreed that would see Garnacho head to Stamford Bridge.

‘Chelsea are interested in signing the wantaway winger but United have no interest in a swap deal with Jackson.’

Both Garnacho and Jackson are valued around the £50m mark by their respective clubs, though a swap would have been in Chelsea’s favour.

Garnacho is classified as a homegrown player at Man Utd and the proceeds from a permanent sale would be logged as pure profit on the club’s books.

Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power and as such, a straight sale is the ideal outcome for Man Utd.

Garnacho could still join Chelsea

The Blues have already added to their attacking ranks this summer with the signings of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens.

Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca’s work is far from finished and the Blues are hopeful of adding not only Xavi Simons to the mix, but Garnacho too.

The Argentina international hit double figures in both goals and assists for Man Utd last term and would provide an option on the left flank at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s wide options have been severely depleted since the end of last season, with Jadon Sancho returning to Man Utd and Noni Madueke sold to Arsenal.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd split with Amorim, Vivell in disagreement over £60m striker – report

🔴⚫️ Man Utd, Newcastle learn FINAL Benjamin Sesko choice as perfect swaps tees up huge transfer

🔴⚫️ PSG fully expect Man Utd to move for world-leading star after shock exit approved