Man Utd say YES to summer transfer after ‘agreement’ on personal terms struck

A rarely-spotted Manchester United star is not expected to play for the club again after a summer switch back to his home country took a GIANT step forward.

The headlines as far as transfers at Old Trafford go this summer will largely be written in midfield and on the left wing. However, there’ll be no shortage of exits for senior first-team players, and a pair of departures could come in the goalkeeper position.

With Senne Lammens now the undisputed No 1, Man Utd fully intend to wave goodbye to Andre Onana at season’s end.

Onana wants a shot at reclaiming the starting spot upon returning from his loan spell at Trabzonspor, but what he wants and what he’ll get are two entirely different things.

Current No 2, Altay Bayindir, is also expected to make way. And according to the latest from Turkish publication Fanatic, the 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Besiktas.

The report declared: ‘a principle agreement has been reached with the successful goalkeeper’.

Besiktas actually attempted to bring Bayindir back to Turkey in January, and per the report, he ‘almost joined’.

A mid-season sale made little sense to Man Utd, however, who were quite content to keep Bayindir in the building as adequate back-up to Lammens.

But the story is expected to be different come the summer, with the report stressing Man Utd won’t stand in Bayindir’s way this time around.

The report continued: ‘The process regarding his transfer is progressing positively. A principle agreement has been reached with the successful goalkeeper, who almost joined during the mid-season transfer window.

‘This time, Manchester United is not expected to cause any difficulties either. Altay, who has been a sidelined player in the English team, was already open to joining Besiktas.

‘Besiktas is expected to officially announce Altay’s transfer after the season ends.’

There were no suggestions on how much Man Utd are demanding in discussions with Besiktas, or how much the Turkish side want to pay.

But given Bayindir only cost £4.3m when arriving from Fenerbahce two summers ago, the fee required to seal a deal won’t be a significant one.

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