One Man Utd star stopping incredible Scott McTominay reunion as legend issues warning

A former Manchester United and Scotland star has sent Scott McTominay advice over his future, naming the player likely preventing him from returning to Old Trafford.

McTominay has enhanced his reputation in Italy, having been named Serie A’s MVP when Napoli won the Scudetto last term. The midfielder received criticism during his time at Man Utd but has quickly become a hero in Naples.

McTominay emerged as a box-crashing midfielder in his last season at Old Trafford, and he has only gotten better while in Italy. So far this season, the player has managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 matches.

While McTominay is loving life at Napoli, there is also growing speculation about a shock return to the Premier League.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed on November 20 that United and Arsenal are expressing interest in signing McTominay, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the mix.

Earlier this month, Napoli official Leonardo Giammarioli admitted he is ‘worried’ about the Scotland ace leaving due to the riches of clubs outside of Italy.

Plus, the Italian press reported on Friday that both McTominay and United ‘dream’ of reuniting.

During a recent interview, Scotland icon Gordon Strachan was asked about United’s plans to re-sign their academy graduate.

Strachan urged McTominay to proceed with caution, particularly due to the form of fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

“I don’t think Scott McTominay should retrace his steps. I think he has to go into a system that allows him to be the midfield player who gets into the box without too many touches,” Strachan said (via the Mirror).

“I think that’s what he fell upon at Napoli, a system that suits him to be free to just get in the box. Would Manchester United play like that? Because you’ve got Bruno Fernandes playing as a number 10 now.

“They’ve got to have the other players who are more set to a certain extent. Does he like going back there, McTominay, taking the ball from the back four and playing from there?

“Or does he prefer being 30 yards further up the pitch, waiting for crosses, doing edge-of-the-box stuff? It’s got to be a system that suits him. I don’t know whether he thinks it would be the nicest place to play, to be honest with you.

“The good thing about it is that his performances allow him to have these choices. But I think it has to be the right system that suits him.

“There was a glimpse of McTominay at Man United in certain games. He’s not the trickiest player on the ball, he hasn’t got the greatest vision in the world, but for somebody attacking the box and getting goals and strength in the middle of the park, then he’s your man.”

Fernandes exit could unlock McTominay return

Sources have confirmed to us that McTominay will only leave Napoli for ‘the right project’. Whether he determines that to be a United return remains to be seen.

There is uncertainty over Fernandes’ future too, as he is set to make a decision after representing Portugal at the World Cup.

Fernandes was left hurt by how willing United chiefs were to selling him last summer, before he ultimately decided to stay.

Returning to McTominay, we understand it will take a bid of at least €80million (£70m) to bring Napoli to the negotiating table.

