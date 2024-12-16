Manchester United are reportedly scouting Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas ahead of the January transfer window.

Ever since Ruben Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag at Man Utd in November, the Premier League giants have been linked with all sorts of players across the planet.

It has been no surprise to see reports claiming head coach Amorim wants to bring some of his old Sporting CP favourites to Old Trafford in 2025, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

Now, it is said the Red Devils, who secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win at bitter rivals Manchester City on Sunday, are keeping tabs on Olympiacos starlet Kostoulas.

The Sun claims United are interested in the 17-year-old, who is considered by many as the ‘next big thing’ in Greek football, and watched him play against FC Twente in the Europa League last week.

The report adds the striker, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, is also being monitored by Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Juventus, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Olympiacos reportedly have big plans for the teenager and plan to offer him a new contract once he turns 18 in May 2025.

A rising star of the game

Kostoulas, who stands at 6ft 1in, joined Olympiacos in 2019 from Agia Anna Volos and went onto impress a great deal in the Greek giants’ academy.

He made his debut for the Olympiacos B team in January 2023, when he was just 15, and as a result became the youngest player in the club’s history to play professionally.

In 2023/24, the teenager helped Olympiacos’ Under-19 side win the UEFA Youth League and earned the Super League Greece 2 Best Young Player of the Season Award, too.

The Greek Under-21 international, who has two goals and one assist for the first-team this season, is also a versatile attacking option.

In addition to leading a team’s attack, he has played as an attacking midfielder and as a right-winger this term. That may make him even more attractive to potential suitors out there.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Axing Rashford; Brighton replacement

United are ready to sell forward Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old was left out of the Red Devils’ matchday squad to face City at the weekend and now they are open to letting the academy product leave the club.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani as they seek to address their attacking issues.

The France striker has allegedly been allowed to find a new club in January, even though he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for a whopping €90m (£74.5m, $94.5m).

If Rashford does go, United are also said to be keeping tabs on Brighton centre-forward Evan Ferguson, despite the 20-year-old scoring just one goal this season.

